Dennis Bebber
Dennis Bebber, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1959, in Greenville, Tennessee, to Kyle Glen and Gladys Sue Brown Bebber.
He was employed at Briggs & Stratton in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Bebber.
Mr. Bebber is survived by his wife, Lisa Bebber of Almo; two sons, Bryant Bebber of Burlington, North Carolina and Austin Gene Bebber of Murray; a daughter, Heather Duncan and husband David of Memphis, Tennessee; two brothers, Lecile Bebber and wife Teresa and Harold Bebber and wife Carolyn, all of Murray; a sister, Charlotte Latham of Murray; one granddaughter, Sayge Ashby; one grandson, Saylor Ashby, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Saxton Payne
Marjorie Saxton Payne, 82, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Spring Creek Heath Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of the former Silver Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Arlington. She served on the Mother’s Board, the culinary committee, sang in the church choir, and was a member of the Green Valley District Women in White. Marjorie retired as a cook from Fern Terrace Lodge Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Alexander Saxton and Nettie Sheard Saxton; a daughter, Rita Saxton; two sons, Howard Keith Payne Jr. and Julius A. Payne; and four sisters and two brothers.
Marjorie is survived by four daughters, Mary E. Stubblefield of Almo, Sandra Lovelace, Earline Saxton and Karen Saxton, all of Mayfield; three sons, Charles Saxton of Tupelo, Mississippi, Gary Saxton of Mayfield and John Saxton of Paducah; two brothers, Ben Saxton of Mayfield and Bert A. Saxton of Los Angeles, California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church in Mayfield with Franklin Stone officiating.Burial will follow in Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Powell
Gloria Powell, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Jackson VanBuren Marlin and Mary Odell Sullivan Marlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Michelle Powell, and her son, Thomas Wendell Fuller Jr.
Ms. Powell is survived by her daughters, Sheri Fuller and Mary Powell, both of Murray; a sister, Nancy Ethridge; a brother, Billy Ray Marlin; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Chappell
Jerry Lee Chappell, 75, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of South Fulton, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Saint Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.
He was born in Princeton, Indiana.
He was the former molding department manager of Fisher Price Toys in Murray. He had also previously served as an Indiana State Police trooper and in heavy equipment operations and diving. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War era, serving as a military policeman. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Lee Chappell; a son, J. Brian Chappell; a brother, John Campbell; and his parents, John Ed and Geneva Eileen Chappell.
Mr. Chappell is survived by his wife, Robin Hicks Chappell, and his daughter, Dessie Adair Chappell of Lakewood.
A celebration of life service was at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield with a private burial.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Saint Anthony Health Foundation.
Eula Angie Gardner
Eula Angie Gardner, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Benton, Kentucky, to Gillard Cathey and Moselle Puckett.
She was a member of the Royal Order of Eastern Star and a past Tennessee State President of the AmVets Auxiliary. She was a member of Ferguson Springs Baptist Church in Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmo Gardner; her stepmother, Mary Joyner; two sons, Ronnie and Bobby Gardner; a brother, Frankie Cathey; a sister, Evelene Norwood; and a great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by three children, Larry Sledd of Mt. Vernon, Russell Sledd and wife Kathy of Almo and Barbara Windsor and husband Randy of Lynn Grove; a brother, Bill Cathey and wife Eilene of Aurora; her stepfather, Glenn Joyner of Murray; eight grandchildren, Mitzi Adams (Jimmy), Michael Windsor (Sonya), Mitchell Windsor (Sharon), Dawn Lamb (Johnny), Tony Sledd (Casey), Christy Sledd, Eddie Sledd (Nicki) and Chasidy Blankenship (Brett); 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora. Eastern Star rites will be observed during the funeral. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Masonic Homes Kentucky, 330 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY 40041, Attn: Grand Master Program. The Grand Master Program is designed to help Alzheimer's patients at the Masonic Home to hold on to their memories longer.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Clifton 'Cliff' Mitchell
James Clifton “Cliff” Mitchell, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 11, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Elmus W. Mitchell and Louisa Weatherspoon Mitchell.
He retired from General Tire as a maintenance mechanic. He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church, the Murray Masonic Lodge, #105 F & Am and VFW Post #6291. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Taylor Mitchell; four sisters, Mary Orr, Irene Curry, Marelle Williams and Beauton Osborn; and two brothers, Clyde Mitchell and Melton “Decy” Mitchell.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by one daughter, Karla Kai Noffsinger of Franklin, Tennessee; one son, Glenn T. Mitchell and wife Tammi of Murray; four grandchildren, Jessica Mitchell, Adam Noffsinger, Allison Noffsinger and Brandon Meadows; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey Rice.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Murray Memorial Gardens with Hal Shipley officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Frederick Gilbert Frazer
Frederick Gilbert Frazer, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1925, in Cedarhurst, Long Island, New York, to Harry and Elaine Frazer, who preceded him in death.
He graduated at 17 from Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts. As a high school senior, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving in the CBI Theatre in South China Sea. He held a bachelor's degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and pursued graduate degrees from the University of Cincinnati and the University of Tennessee (Chattanooga). He was awarded a professional engineer license from the State of Texas in 1983. He retired from TVA in 1995 and then worked as a private engineering consultant for the next 10 years. He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Mr. Frazer is survived by his loving wife, Doris, whom he married Aug. 27, 1976, in Cincinnati, Ohio; five daughters, Laura Frazer of Clifton, New Jersey, Phyllis Frazer of Montclair, New Jersey, Dorothy Paul and husband Steve of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Caroline Butler and husband Tim of Lone Oak and Dorisanna Hall and husband Rob of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Haley
Charles Haley, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
