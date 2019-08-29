Shawna Darlene Williams
Shawna Darlene Williams, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, lost her six-year battle with cancer Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 26, 1984, in Murray. She was a 2004 graduate of Calloway County High School and attended Northside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, David R. Williams; her grandparents, Louis and Dorothy Williams; and her grandfather, J.D. Schroader
Ms. Williams is survived by her mother, Khristy Williams of Almo; her grandmother, Shirley Schroader of Almo; beloved feline companions, Morris, Lil Gray and Squirt; and several aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the office hours.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Russell Koeppen
Russell Koeppen, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully in the presence of his family Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to Clarence and Dorothy Bender Koeppen.
He proudly served his country in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Koeppen.
Mr. Koeppen is survived by his wife of 18 years, Marsha Koeppen of Murray; a son, Jeffrey Koeppen of New Port, Rhode Island; two daughters, Roslyn Weiss and husband Greg of Stamford, Connecticut and Johanna Koeppen of Mad Bury, New Hampshire; a brother, James Koeppen of Murray; and four grandchildren, Olivia, Aidan, Phoebe and Caleb.
Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Taufiq Rashid
Taufiq Rashid of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Bangladesh to K. A. Rashid and Najma Rashid.
He emigrated to the U.S. in 1972. Mr. Rashid graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1978 and earned a master’s degree from Indiana University in 1985. A gifted and caring teacher, a supportive and kind colleague, and a committed campus citizen, he was a professor in the Murray State University History Department for 18 years, and was a frequent faculty member in the Commonwealth Honors Academy. He generously shared his knowledge of and passion for history, economic and political theory, literature and music with colleagues, friends and students.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Naweed Rashid.
He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Laura Dawkins; his daughter, Sara Rashid Morris and husband Will; and his daughter Allison Rashid.
A celebration of life will at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the Murray State University campus.
Expression of sympathy may be contributions to the Murray-Calloway Need Line, 509 N. Eighth St., Murray, KY, 42071.
Jeanene Garrison Nichols
Jeanene Garrison Nichols, 81, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence in Benton.
She was born Thursday, July 28, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky to Bonnie Garrison and Avis Byers Garrison. She was the wife of the late Kent Nichols.
She was a cook for Marshall County Schools and of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a daughter, Terri Martin.
Mrs. Nichols is survived by her son, Monty Nichols of Benton; a daughter, Kendra Lewis and husband Terrie of Gilbertsville; a son-in-law, Lee Martin of Murray; seven grandchildren, Derrick Lewis and wife Sarah of South Pasadena, Florida, Nicole Nichols of Paducah, Nolan Nichols of Phoenix, Arizona, Lucas Nichols of Benton, Jessica Martin of Louisville, Joshua Martin of Owensboro; and Gabriel Martin of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Liliauna Nichols, Jaelee Nichols and Eden Nichols, all of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
James ‘Ray’ Ellison
James “Ray” Ellison, 66, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James and Lillie Reaves Ellison. He attended Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Roger Ellison, and a sister, Rachel Sitzes.
Mr. Ellison is survived by two sons, Jamae and James Ellison, both of Memphis; a daughter, Amy Jo Perry and husband Jesse of Memphis; two brothers, Ricky Ellison and wife Wanda of Cherry Valley, Arkansas, and Rockie Ellison and wife Mylinda of Memphis; three sisters, Robin Craig of Memphis, Rebecca Shields and husband Doug of New Concord and Rita Abbott and husband Jimmy of Forrest City, Arkansas; his children’s mother, Kathy Jo Ellison; a special best friend, Paul Casey of Murray; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Ledbetter Cemetery in Adamsville, Tennessee, with Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
C.O. ‘Bill’ McClure
C.O. “Bill” McClure, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 15, 1918, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James Sandford McClure and Lena McCuiston McClure.
He was the owner and operator of Bill McClure Maintenance Service, and was of Methodist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene McPherson McClure; one brother, Hoyt McClure; four sisters, Opal Holland, Lorene Geurin, Lavelle McClure and Lola Mae McClure; one nephew, Lloyd Allen McClure; and one great-niece, Megan Parrish.
Mr. McClure is survived by two daughters, Gail McClure Milligan of Paducah and Karen McClure Fleming and husband Wayne of Marseilles, Illinois; six grandchildren, Greg Cherry and wife Karla, Chris Wahlig and wife Mary, Jeannie Gabehart and husband Lee, Anne Fleming, Sarah Fleming and Paul Milligan Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Grant Cherry, Marlee Wahlig, Nick Wahlig, Jack Wahlig, Nathan Aye, Amelia Aye and Liam Aye; one brother-in-law, Joe McPherson and wife Pat; a special niece, Cindy McPherson Dunn and husband Danny; and one nephew, Mike McPherson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Larry Call officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071, or The Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Craig Guffey
Craig Guffey, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Fern Terrace Lodge in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.