Charles Haley
Charles Haley, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 27, 1937, to Carl and Lucille Thorn Haley.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Tappan and Haley Rental and Sales. He loved fishing and going to Florida in the winter months. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Cole Salyer, and a sister, Ann Haley Williams.
Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Louise Hopkins Haley, whom he married Dec. 20, 1958, in Murray; two daughters, Tammy Haley Salyer and Laurie Haley Ross; two grandchildren, Carla Salyer and Jason Ross; and five great-grandchildren, Christina Franklin, Jaelyn Ross, Kalen Salyer, Peyton Mitchell and Jason Josiah Ross.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Stewart Cemetery Fund, c/o Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Rd., Almo, KY 42020, or to Soup for The Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Olis Franklin ‘Frank’ Towery
Olis Franklin ‘Frank” Towery, 91, of Murray Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 8, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lace and Percey Holland Towery.
He was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ. He was the owner and operator of Towery Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Euva Myrtlene Holland Towery; two daughters, Marlyn Towery and Brenda Carol Towery; and three sisters, Barbara Long, Helen Price and Janice Perkins.
Mr. Towery is survived one son, Steve Towery of Murray; two sisters, Doris Foster of Memphis, Tennessee, and Caroline Orr and husband Hal of Murray; one brother, Henry Towery and wife Gene of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Heath Towery of Louisville, Erin Leonard and husband Matt of Owensboro and Brett Towery of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Bentley Towery of Murray.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, c/o David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Gloria Powell
Gloria Powell, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Jackson VanBuren Marlin and Mary Odell Sullivan Marlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Michelle Powell, and her son, Thomas Wendell Fuller Jr.
Ms. Powell is survived by her daughters, Sheri Fuller and Mary Powell, both of Murray; a sister, Nancy Ethridge; a brother, Billy Ray Marlin; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Dennis Bebber
Dennis Bebber, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1959, in Greenville, Tennessee, to Kyle Glen and Gladys Sue Brown Bebber.
He was employed at Briggs & Stratton in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Bebber.
Mr. Bebber is survived by his wife, Lisa Bebber of Almo; two sons, Bryant Bebber of Burlington, North Carolina and Austin Gene Bebber of Murray; a daughter, Heather Duncan and husband David of Memphis, Tennessee; two brothers, Lecile Bebber and wife Teresa and Harold Bebber and wife Carolyn, all of Murray; a sister, Charlotte Latham of Murray; one granddaughter, Sayge Ashby; one grandson, Saylor Ashby, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Marjorie Saxton Payne
Marjorie Saxton Payne, 82, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Spring Creek Heath Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of the former Silver Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Arlington. She served on the Mother’s Board, the culinary committee, sang in the church choir, and was a member of the Green Valley District Women in White. Marjorie retired as a cook from Fern Terrace Lodge Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Alexander Saxton and Nettie Sheard Saxton; a daughter, Rita Saxton; two sons, Howard Keith Payne Jr. and Julius A. Payne; and four sisters and two brothers.
Marjorie is survived by four daughters, Mary E. Stubblefield of Almo, Sandra Lovelace, Earline Saxton and Karen Saxton, all of Mayfield; three sons, Charles Saxton of Tupelo, Mississippi, Gary Saxton of Mayfield and John Saxton of Paducah; two brothers, Ben Saxton of Mayfield and Bert A. Saxton of Los Angeles, California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church in Mayfield with Franklin Stone officiating.Burial will follow in Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the church.
Jerry Chappell
Jerry Lee Chappell, 75, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of South Fulton, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Saint Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.
He was born in Princeton, Indiana.
He was the former molding department manager of Fisher Price Toys in Murray. He had also previously served as an Indiana State Police trooper and in heavy equipment operations and diving. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War era, serving as a military policeman. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Lee Chappell; a son, J. Brian Chappell; a brother, John Campbell; and his parents, John Ed and Geneva Eileen Chappell.
Mr. Chappell is survived by his wife, Robin Hicks Chappell, and his daughter, Dessie Adair Chappell of Lakewood.
A celebration of life service was at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield with a private burial.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Saint Anthony Health Foundation.