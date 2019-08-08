Joe Gresham
Joe Gresham, 65, of the Stella, Kentucky community, died at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a self-employed welder/machinist. He was of Baptist faith.
Mr. Gresham is survived by his wife, Kristi Rathbun Gresham of Stella; three daughters, JoAnna Cameron and husband Bob of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Ashley Pugh of Benton and Juli Alaine McCustion of Murray; a sister, Sandra Romer of Texas; and five grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Morgan Cemetery in Palmersville, Tennessee, with Dennis Zimmer officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Pallbearers will be J.J. Kozlowsky, Nathan Sizemore, Alex Pugh, Andy Rudd, Allen Alderdice and Bob Cameron.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Haley
Charles Haley, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 27, 1937, to Carl and Lucille Thorn Haley.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Tappan and Haley Rental and Sales. He loved fishing and going to Florida in the winter months. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Cole Salyer, and a sister, Ann Haley Williams.
Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Louise Hopkins Haley, whom he married Dec. 20, 1958, in Murray; two daughters, Tammy Haley Salyer and Laurie Haley Ross; two grandchildren, Carla Salyer and Jason Ross; and five great-grandchildren, Christina Franklin, Jaelyn Ross, Kalen Salyer, Peyton Mitchell and Jason Josiah Ross.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Stewart Cemetery Fund, c/o Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Rd., Almo, KY 42020, or to Soup for The Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Olis Franklin 'Frank' Towery
Olis Franklin ‘Frank” Towery, 91, of Murray Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born May 8, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lace and Percey Holland Towery.
He was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ. He was the owner and operator of Towery Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Euva Myrtlene Holland Towery; two daughters, Marlyn Towery and Brenda Carol Towery; and three sisters, Barbara Long, Helen Price and Janice Perkins.
Mr. Towery is survived one son, Steve Towery of Murray; two sisters, Doris Foster of Memphis, Tennessee, and Caroline Orr and husband Hal of Murray; one brother, Henry Towery and wife Gene of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Heath Towery of Louisville, Erin Leonard and husband Matt of Owensboro and Brett Towery of Murray; and one great-grandchild, Bentley Towery of Murray.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, c/o David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Reba D. Carroll
Reba D. Carroll, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.