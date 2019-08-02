Larry Wade Cunningham
Larry Wade Cunningham, 78, of Ardmore, Tennessee, formerly of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Clara Mae Tidwell Cunningham.
He was a retired welder and pipefitter for Arkema in Calvert City. He was a member of Ardmore Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Aleta Beane, and one grandson, Kaleb Giles.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Lisa Cunningham Giles and husband Chris of Kinston, Alabama; one son, Larry Wayne Cunningham of Ardmore; five grandchildren, Ashely Cunningham and husband Jamy Kovach and Desiree Cunningham, all of Ardmore, Damon Cunningham of Madisonville, and Skylar Williams and Shyanne Williams, both of Panama City Beach, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Alivia Cunningham, Violette Nelson, Jasper Kovach, Keller Kovach, Bode Kovach, Alexandria Williams, Marilyn Jane Bingham and Jackson Williams; and several nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mike Fields and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Roy Arlington Helton Jr.
Roy Arlington Helton Jr., 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 6, 1944, in Suffolk, Virginia, to Roy Arlington Helton Sr. and Rebecca Rankin Helton, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Belmont College and earned a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He was a passionate teacher and a retired professor of 48 years with the English Department at Murray State University. A master gardener, he enjoyed spending many hours a day in his flower garden. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Helton is survived by his wife, Jamie Sneed Helton of Murray; one daughter, Emily Helton Carr and husband Michael of Crestwood; one son, Nicholas Helton and wife Ashley of Andover, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Connor, Keaton and Cooper Carr, and Samuel and Alice Helton; one sister, Alice Helton Long of Nashville, Tennessee; and three brothers, Joel Helton of Nashville, David Helton of Melissa, Texas, and Tom Helton of Plano, Texas
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network (CERN), P.O. Box 217, Zionsville, IN 46077, or online at cern-foundation.org.
Gloria Powell
Gloria Powell, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.