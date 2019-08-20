Rocky Kyle Osborne
Rocky Kyle Osborne, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1977, to Randall Kyle Osborne and Kitty Louise Deming Osborne.
He was preceded him death by his mother.
Rocky leaves behind two beautiful children, Addisson Ruby Osborne and Ryler Kyle Osborne; his two best friends, father, Randall Kyle Osborne and grandmother, Faye Etta Brinegar; a sister, Angela King and husband Bruce, and a nephew, Isaiah; a brother, Christopher Osborne and wife Michelle, and nephews Cody and Hunter and niece Kristen; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is loved deeply and will be dearly missed.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Pat Barnett
Joe Pat Barnett, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Murray.
He was born July 1, 1941, in Murray to Rudy Barnett and Mary Nell Keel Barnett, who preceded him in death.
He was the co-owner of Barnett’s Wheel Alignment and later retired as the owner and operator of Airwave’s Communications. He was a member of Scott’s Grove Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Joe Pat is survived by his wife, Jane Young Barnett of Murray, whom he married June 3, 1966 in Murray; two daughters, Stefani Billington of Murray and Ami Heithoff and husband Craig of Georgetown; one sister, Judy Harris of Murray; four grandchildren, Trey Billington of Murray and Aleah, Audrey and Alex Heithoff, all of Georgetown; and a nephew, Billy Ray Harris of Murray.
A private family visitation and service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071-9985.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.