Mary Pittman
Mary Pittman, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital of Jackson Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Leon and Catherine Healy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Pittman; four brothers, Jimmy, Jack, Billy and Richard Healy; and two sisters, Delores and Patricia.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Debra Pittman Wyatt of Puryear; one son, William Pittman and wife Lisa of Tarpon Springs, Florida; four grandsons, James, William and Terry Pittman, and Austin Wyatt; two granddaughters, Yvonne Pittman and Courtney Wyatt; three great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; one brother, Allen Healy of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Shirley Hicks and husband Larry of Benton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for next week.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel Mitchell
Hazel Mitchell, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Alva and Mary Johnson Sanders, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by two sons, James S. Mitchell of Texas and Roy Mitchell of Murray, and two daughters, Kathleen and Lori Brown.
There will be no services.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Pat Barnett
Joe Pat Barnett, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.