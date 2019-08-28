C.O. 'Bill' McClure
C.O. “Bill” McClure, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 15, 1918, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James Sandford McClure and Lena McCuiston McClure.
He was the owner and operator of Bill McClure Maintenance Service, and was of Methodist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene McPherson McClure; one brother, Hoyt McClure; four sisters, Opal Holland, Lorene Geurin, Lavelle McClure and Lola Mae McClure; one nephew, Lloyd Allen McClure; and one great-niece, Megan Parrish.
Mr. McClure is survived by two daughters, Gail McClure Milligan of Paducah and Karen McClure Fleming and husband Wayne of Marseilles, Illinois; six grandchildren, Greg Cherry and wife Karla, Chris Wahlig and wife Mary, Jeannie Gabehart and husband Lee, Anne Fleming, Sarah Fleming and Paul Milligan Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Grant Cherry, Marlee Wahlig, Nick Wahlig, Jack Wahlig, Nathan Aye, Amelia Aye and Liam Aye; one brother-in-law, Joe McPherson and wife Pat; a special niece, Cindy McPherson Dunn and husband Danny; and one nephew, Mike McPherson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Larry Call officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071, or The Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Koeppen
Russell Koeppen, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully in the presence of his family Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to Clarence and Dorothy Bender Koeppen.
He proudly served his country in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Koeppen.
Mr. Koeppen is survived by his wife of 18 years, Marsha Koeppen of Murray; a son, Jeffrey Koeppen of New Port, Rhode Island; two daughters, Roslyn Weiss and husband Greg of Stamford, Connecticut and Johanna Koeppen of Mad Bury, New Hampshire; a brother, James Koeppen of Murray; and four grandchildren, Olivia, Aidan, Phoebe and Caleb.
Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
J. Nick Ryan
J. Nick Ryan, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Murray, to J.N. “Buddy” Ryan and Faye Wiggins Ryan.
He worked as a car salesman for many years and was previously employed at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and had served as the fifth-grade Sunday school teacher for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was well known for his cooking talents. Not only did he enjoy his many past-times, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, June Ryan Roberts.
Mr. Ryan is survived by his wife, Betty Thurmond Ryan of Murray, whom he married Nov. 23, 1962; one daughter, Amelia “Amy” Houston and husband Keith of Murray; one son, J. David Ryan and wife Tina of Murray; one niece, Lynn Paschall and husband Darren of Murray; four grandchildren, Ryan Houston and wife Brittney, Taylor Houston and wife Chelsey, Robyn Darnell and husband Seth and Hannah Ryan and fiancé Jonathan Curd; and five great-grandchildren, Lawson and Charlotte Houston, Dex and Cash Darnell, and Kane Houston.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Garry Evans, Steven Hunter and Johnny Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2017, after a struggle with cancer.
Nancy retired from Calloway County Middle School in 2012 after devoting more than 40 years of her life to teaching. She believed that every child mattered, every student could succeed, and worked to instill those beliefs into each student entering her classroom. After retiring, she continued to support the community by designing and sewing costumes for the Playhouse in the Park, and especially loved working with the children in the Penguin Project shows.
Nancy showed kindness to every person she ever met, opening her heart, her wallet, and even her home to anyone in need. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joel Royalty, and her parents, Seymour Rosen and Chloe Rosen Carter.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Alexis Royalty (Morgan) of Arlington, Virginia, and Joan Royalty of Murray; three grandchildren, Shyann Royalty (Ocean), Ender Royalty and Magdalena Royalty-Denk, all of Murray; one sister, Linda Dinwiddie (Leslie) of St. Louis; one brother, Niles Rosen (Mary) of St. Louis; and six beloved nieces and nephews.
A reception to celebrate her life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Playhouse in the Park. She loved volunteering at the playhouse and this is one day before what would have been her 70th birthday. Please RSVP to alexisroyalty@yahoo.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or any organization embracing love, inclusion and diversity.
We will all have to work very hard to keep the world from becoming a less kind place without Nancy in it.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Shawna Williams
Shawna Williams, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
James Ray Ellison
James Ray Ellison, 66, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.