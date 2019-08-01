Larry Wade Cunningham
Larry Wade Cunningham, 78, of Ardmore, Tennessee, formerly of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Clara Mae Tidwell Cunningham.
He was a retired welder and pipefitter for Arkema in Calvert City. He was a member of Ardmore Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Aleta Beane, and one grandson, Kaleb Giles.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Lisa Cunningham Giles and husband Chris of Kinston, Alabama; one son, Larry Wayne Cunningham of Ardmore; five grandchildren, Ashely Cunningham and husband Jamy Kovach and Desiree Cunningham, all of Ardmore, Damon Cunningham of Madisonville, and Skylar Williams and Shyanne Williams, both of Panama City Beach, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Alivia Cunningham, Violette Nelson, Jasper Kovach, Keller Kovach, Bode Kovach, Alexandria Williams, Marilyn Jane Bingham and Jackson Williams; and several nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mike Fields and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Arlington Helton Jr.
Roy Arlington Helton Jr., 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 6, 1944, in Suffolk, Virginia, to Roy Arlington Helton Sr. and Rebecca Rankin Helton, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Belmont College and earned a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He was a passionate teacher and a retired professor of 48 years with the English Department at Murray State University. A master gardener, he enjoyed spending many hours a day in his flower garden. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Helton is survived by his wife, Jamie Sneed Helton of Murray; one daughter, Emily Helton Carr and husband Michael of Crestwood; one son, Nicholas Helton and wife Ashley of Andover, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Connor, Keaton and Cooper Carr, and Samuel and Alice Helton; one sister, Alice Helton of Nashville, Tennessee; and three brothers, Joel Helton of Nashville, David Helton of Melissa, Texas, and Tom Helton of Plano, Texas
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network (CERN), P.O. Box 217, Zionsville, IN 46077, or online at cern-foundation.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Dwain Nesbitt
James Dwain Nesbitt, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
He was April 7, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James H. Nesbitt and Eva Lamb Nesbitt, who preceded him in death.
He was a retired plumber and pipe fitter.
Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his loving companion, Mary Frank Holcomb Valentine of Almo; one daughter, Andrea Hoffman and husband Jason of Murray; two sons, Mitch Nesbitt and wife Debbie and Casey Nesbitt and wife Missy, all of Murray; one sister, Gayle Weaver and husband Jerry of Murray; three grandchildren, Dustin Irvan and wife Christy, Brent Nesbitt and Jaclynn Smith and husband Josh, all of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Mia and Riley Irvan and Alley Grace and Bryson Smith.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne ‘Vonnie’ Bless
Yvonne “Vonnie” Bless of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick; a daughter Lynne Ferrell and husband William; a son, Davin and wife Patricia; grandsons, Daniel and Eric Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane; a sister, Deana Hasselbacher and husband Gary; and a brother Michael and wife Jan.
A private family service will be held at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Martin Kaufmann officiating. A service of thanks for her life will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church n Murray.
Bramley Funeral Home of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.