Melanie Ann Erwin
Melanie Ann Erwin, 32 of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1987, in Murray, to Jo Ann Allbritten Erwin of Murray and Tim (Amie) Erwin of Fancy Farm.
She was a manager for M.L. Rose, a restaurant in Nashville. She loved spending time with her daughter and family, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to the lake and her pets.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Sydney Erwin; her grandmother, Charlotte McClure; and a grandfather, Rob Erwin.
Melanie is survived by her mother and father; her fiancé, Michael Mayer of Mount Juliet;
her daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer; one brother, Matthew Erwin of Nashville; her grandmother, Wanda Erwin of Murray; and her grandfather, Pearly McClure of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Union Hill Church of Christ in Benton with David Hendrickson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The 529 College Fund for Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer, c/o Edward Jones. Checks may be mailed to Tim Erwin, 3495 KY 339 North, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Pittman
Mary Pittman, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital of Jackson Tennessee.
She was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Leon and Catherine Healy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Pittman; four brothers, Jimmy, Jack, Billy and Richard Healy; and two sisters, Delores and Patricia.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Debra Pittman Wyatt of Puryear; one son, William Pittman and wife Lisa of Tarpon Springs, Florida; four grandsons, James, William and Terry Pittman, and Austin Wyatt; two granddaughters, Yvonne Pittman and Courtney Wyatt; three great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; one brother, Allen Healy of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Shirley Hicks and husband Larry of Benton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for next week.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel Mitchell
Hazel Mitchell, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 25, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Alva and Mary Johnson Sanders, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by two sons, James S. Mitchell of Texas and Roy Mitchell of Murray, and two daughters, Kathleen and Lori Brown.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.