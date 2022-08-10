Brenda Trimble
Brenda Trimble, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Murray, to Paul Cunningham and Earleen Hill Cunningham, who preceded her in death.
She was a caregiver, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Ms. Trimble is survived by three daughters, Belinda Garner and husband Kevin of Murray, Tina Moore of Murray and Inga Shampine and husband Bobby of New Concord; one son, Benny Trimble Jr. and girlfriend Christi Brown of Dickson, Tennessee; one sister, Teresa Cunningham of Murray; three brothers, Terry Cunningham and wife Donna of New Concord, Steve Cunningham and wife Jackie of Hamlin and David Cunningham of Murray; nine grandchildren, Dustin Schroader, Alyssa Kelly, Tiffany Elkins, Carson Moore, Kaitlyn Trimble, Ashtin Trimble, Dylan Shampine, Caleb Ticknor and Makenzie Ticknor; and six great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Kelly, Lillie Mae Kelly, Cooper Kelly, Beckett Schroader, Noah Pedrick and Jayden Schroader.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Dewey Scalf
Mr. James Dewey Scalf, 82, of Murray, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Mr. Scalf was born on July 17, 1940 in Green County, Tennessee to the late Mack and Pauline Jeffers Scalf. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dewey retired from the HVAC industry having worked for both Jerry Humphrey and Vance Heating and Air and was a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Mrs. Annie Scalf, Carolyn Bolin, Hazel Marie Lee; brothers, Andrew Scalf, Horace Scalf, Jerry Scalf, Paul Scalf, George Scalf, Jackie Scalf; half brother, Darren Scalf and a sister, Bessie Harrod.
He leaves behind three daughters, Carolyn Sue Saylers and husband, David of Calvert City, Lisa Scalf of Paducah, Jami Adams and husband, Nathan of Hazel; a sister, Kay Allison of Oak Ridge, TN; half sister, Susan Kay of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. James Dewey Scalf if set for 1 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Joe Shannon will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Jamie Hopkins, Jamie Vance, Shane Phillip, Jan Vance, Steve Burkeen, Wayne Watkins. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 1 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home..
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of James Scalf by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Donna Jean Berger Humbard
Donna Jean Berger Humbard, 71 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born June 1, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Josephine and Stanley Pudelek.
In her 71 years, Donna raised three children and enjoyed a career at Safety-Kleen Corporation as a fleet truck dispatcher, primarily responsible for the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. After she and her beloved Dennis retired to New Concord, she didn’t let retirement slow her down and, instead, began a bit of a second career with Airmark, working in school cafeterias, where she and her kitchen staff won a Golden Spoon Award for efficiency. Additionally in retirement, Donna and Dennis volunteered weekly to read with children at Wingo Elementary School. In their free time, the couple became welcomed patrons of Rudy’s Restaurant in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Pudelek; stepfather, Stanley Pudelek; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Vivian Humbard; a brother, Raymond Berger; and sister Marilyn Rimkavich.
Mrs. Humbard is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis; and her children, Scott of New Concord, Steve and wife Chris of Plainfield, Illinois, and Sharleen and husband Steve Zamiska of Mayfield. Donna loved being a doting Grandma to her grandchildren Ashley, Cody, Ethan and Hayley.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service hour Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Ann Thorn
Mrs. Laura Ann Thorn, age 81, of Dexter, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence.
Laura was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Grover Frank Oliver and Maddie Maydell Luten Ferguson. She was a homemaker and she loved kids, puppies, and kittens. Laura enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains. She was a member of Dexter Baptist Church. Laura was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 62 years, Mr. Richard Thorn of Dexter, KY; one daughter, Janice Turner of Hardin, KY; four sons, Timmy Ray Thorn of Dexter, KY, Richard Dale Thorn, Jr., of Dexter, KY, David Lynn Thorn of Benton, KY, and Jimmy (Lizabeth)Thorn of Dexter; one sister, Sara Geneva Borress of Martin, TN; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Harold Dean Oliver and Frank Oliver; and one great grandchild.
The funeral service for Mrs. Laura Thorn is set for 12 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray, with Carl Butler officiating.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm – 8 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and will continue on Wednesday, August 10 from 8 am until the funeral hour, at Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Laura Thorn by visiting http://www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Albert Norris
Albert Norris, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Johnny Morganti
Johnny Morganti, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.