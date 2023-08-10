Craig M. Hargrove
Craig M. Hargrove, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Walter Hargrove and Thelma Colson Hargrove.
He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic, having owned Hargrove Heavy Equipment Repair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jimmy, Eddie, Donnie and Mark Hargrove; and two sisters, Shirley Lovett and Tammy Hargrove.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his wife, Gina Hargrove of Murray, whom he married Jan. 7, 1977, in Metropolis, Illinois; one brother, Phillip Hargrove of Almo; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Chad Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Edwinna Gayle Reed
Edwinna Gayle Reed, 70 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born Sept. 23, 1952, in Murray, she was the daughter of Clatis Linville Reed and Edna (Mitts) Reed.
She retired from Goalie Entertainment in Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bonnie McKinney, Patricia “Patty” Reed and Shirley Hardin; and a brother, Randall Reed.
Edwinna is survived by her son, Kelly Filbeck of Murray; sisters, Lynda Cook of Elizabethtown and Sharon Reed of Hardin; and a brother, Gary “Butch” Reed and wife Vickie of Lynn Grove; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A family service and burial will take place at the Barnett Cemetery in Hardin at a later date.
Amos Malcolm ‘Moe’ McCarty Jr.
Amos Malcolm “Moe” McCarty Jr, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 28, 1946, in Murray, to Amos McCarty Sr. and Eulala Lassiter McCarty.
He was a Vietnam-era Army veteran. He was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, where he was assigned as a radio operator in the headquarters company 1st battalion of the 24th infantry division and promoted to Army Specialist E5. Amos worked at Tappan until 1976 when he entered the real estate profession. He received his broker license for real estate in 1978. He also began a new career as a firefighter for the City of Murray in 1976 and continued until his retirement in 1994. He was a past member of the Policies and Fire Pensions Board. As a people person, he always went the extra mile to help friends, clients, and neighbors by providing the best possible service to the community in which he loved. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the Adult II Sunday school class. He served on the Senior Citizens Board for 20 years, served on the Calloway County Fire Board, was a member and past president of the American Legion Post #73 and was a 50-year member and 31st degree of Murray Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Woodmen of the World Lodge 592, and served on the Murray Housing Advisory Counsel, as well as the Murray City Council. He was also a past member of the Board of Directors of the Panorama Shores Water Association, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
“Moe” was a true family man who would never turn down the opportunity to buy a meal for his children or grandchildren, as long as it meant he was spending time with his family. He also had a love for Kentucky Lake, especially the Blood River area where he lived for several years of his life. Amos loved camping, boating, horseback riding, and any type of family gathering. He was a great husband, a loving father, and an amazing Pawpaw to his three grandchildren, and he will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Gregory Amos McCarty; three brothers, Jerry Ted McCarty, John Wesley McCarty and Larry Gene McCarty.
Amos is survived by his wife, Judy Crouse McCarty of Murray, whom he married Sept. 3, 1965, in Murray; two daughters, Robyn McCarty of Murray and Amy Smith and husband Chris of Murray; and three grandchildren, Cody Smith, Libby Smith and Layla Gibson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Harris and Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Betty Jane Milstead Strader
Betty Jane Milstead Strader, 96, of Calvert City, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
She was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Ms. Strader is survived by her son, Dale Strader and wife Gwynn Strader of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Derek Strader (Heather) of Carlyle, Illinois, Deshae (Chris) Harrington of Calvert City, and Denae (Scott) Shelton of Calvert City; five great-grandchildren, Jayce Puckett, Emma and Ethan Shelton, and Grayson and Callie Strader.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Billie Joe Strader; her parents, JC (Con) & Tyra Paschall Milstead; and a sister, Geraldine Myers.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Calvert City United Methodist Church with Dr. Gregory Waldrop and Dr. John Purdue officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the funeral hour Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Calvert City United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Calvert City, KY, 42029 or Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center,1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
