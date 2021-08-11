Lynn Puckett
Lynn Puckett, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 15, 1961, in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Wilma Faye Elkins Puckett; her aunt, Oleta Burkeen; and several of her favorite friends.
Lynn is survived by a special friend, Robyn Sachse.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Tina Hudson Mason
Tina Hudson Mason, 51, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 15, 1969, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Hudson.
Tina is survived by her husband, Lynn Mason of Pigeon Forge; mother, Sherry Skinner (Keith); children, Andrew Cunningham (Emily) of Murray, Thomas Cunningham of Murray, Jonathan Cunningham of Paducah and Sydney Jones of Murray; a stepdaughter, Valerie Cunningham; brothers, Mike Hudson (Ashley) of Clarksville, Tennessee, John Hudson (Shelly) of Murray and Brad Skinner; a sister, Becky Lee (Ken) of Mayfield; grandchildren, Keaton, Kylee and Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in forms of donations to help with funeral expense, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 N. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
William Kyle McReynolds
William Kyle McReynolds, 32, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, doing what he loved, riding a dirt bike.
He was born June 6, 1989, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Dixie Wells and Bill “Jackie” McReynolds.
He was an electrician by trade.He enjoyed motocross and chevy trucks, but above all, he enjoyed being a father and spending time with his son.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Franklin H. Wells and William P. McReynolds.
Mr. McReynolds is survived by the loves of his life, Raye Ann McCormack; their son, Carter McReynolds; sister, Honnah McReynolds (Antwaun White), all of Murray; half-sister, Paige Sweatman of Mayfield; nephew, Amari White of Murray; paternal grandmother, Eva McReynolds of Mayfield; maternal grandmother, Lois Wells of Murray; three aunts, Sandra Chavis and special friend Linda McConnell of Nashville, Tennessee, Jan Henley (Stan) of Murray and Gina Wilson (Brent) of Dresden, Tennessee; uncle, Nick Wells of Murray; and a host of cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Ivy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kyle McReynolds Memorial Fund, c/o The Murray Bank, 405 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071 or 700 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, to defray funeral cost or the Carter McReynolds Future Fund, c/o The Murray Bank, at both branches.
Frances White Murray
Frances White Murray, 87, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Hazel, Kentucky.
She was a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, from 1977 until 2018. She moved to Marianna, Florida, with her husband, Rev. A. Darrel Murray, to live with their son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Shelley.
She served in churches with her husband working in the church office and often leading music from 1960 until 2016 in Jacksonville, Ft. Lauderdale, Gainesville and Largo. Fran Murray served at the Florida Baptist Convention for two executive directors as their assistants for more than 25 years. She was a graduate of Campbellsville College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
She loved music, helping organize church events, dinners, word search puzzles, and especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Darrel Murray; parents, Layman and Naomi White; brother, James White of Murray; sister, Betty Dale of Hazel; and daughter, Deborah Lynn.
Frances is survived by her brother, John White (Oneida) of Murray; a son, Michael and his wife Shelley; daughter, Jeanne Murray; grandchildren, Jason and wife Amy, Tyson and Hannah; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Michael Murray officiating. Burial followed in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Visitation was held one hour prior to the services.
