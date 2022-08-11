Guy Cunningham
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala.
He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham.
He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years prior to becoming a residential contractor, and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Mitchell Cunningham; sisters, Arlene Burkeen and Pauline Buchanan; and brothers, Garnett Cunningham, Roy Cunningham and W.A. (Dub) Cunningham.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Linda Taylor and husband Norm of Ocala; two sons, Allen Cunningham and wife Julia of Davie (Ft. Lauderdale), Florida, and Guy Mitchell Cunningham and wife Mary Carol of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Christopher Cunningham and wife Hilary, Kayla Staley and husband Caleb, and Alex Cunningham; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Cunningham, Owen Staley, Evan Staley and Aiden Staley.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Korey Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Albert James ‘A.J.’ Norris
Albert James “A.J.” Norris, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Wareham, Massachusetts, to Fred A. Norris and Gladys Ray Norris.
He retired after 59 years of service from IBEW in New Mexico and was a U.S. Navy and Air National Guard veteran. In addition, he was a member of the VFW in Illinois.
Mr. Norris is survived by his wife, Anne Norris of Murray, whom he married March 14, 1987, in New Jersey; three daughters, T.K. Norris of New Mexico, Anne Marie Ramos of New Jersey and Bella Rivera of Kentucky; four sons, Albert J. Norris Jr. of New Mexico, Chuck Norris of Arizona, Raymond Norris and husband Bill Redenius of Arizona and Joseph Podzielny and wife Carol of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Romero and husband Mike, Theresa Swan and husband Drew, Stephanie Ramos, Justin Ramos, Carlos Cartagena Jr., Amanda Larkin and Michael Pellagatti; and three great-grandchildren, Julieanna, Mason and Maverick.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Bray Love Johnson West
Mary Bray Love Johnson West, 104, died June 7, 2022, in Vero Beach, Florida.
She was born Jan. 3, 1918, on a farm in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bonnie Bray (father) and Emma Outland (mother), who preceded her in death.
She had three brothers, Cody Bray, twins Euel Bray and Buel Bray; and two sisters, Betty Louise Bray and Gaynell Bray. Her father died when she was young, and Mary helped raise her brothers and sisters. Her sister, Betty Louise, moved to Detroit, Michigan, to earn money for the family back in Kentucky and left her young daughter, Oylinda Sue, in Mary's care. A few years later, Mary and Oylinda Sue followed Betty Louise to Detroit where Mary found work as a seamstress. Eventually, she became a very accomplished beautician and operated her own shop in Birmingham, Michigan, near Detroit.
She was married three times, first to Hubert Love in Detroit, Michigan; then after he passed away, she married Raymond Johnson in Fort Lauderdale Florida; and after after his passing, married Reginald West, also in Fort Lauderdale.
Mary is survived by Hubert Love’s son from his first marriage, Hu Love and wife Carolyn Love of Woodstock, Georgia; and their children, Brandy Love, Randy Love, Rocky Morris, Penny Brown, Al Morris and Lorna Sexton; her sister Betty Louise’s son-in-law, William E. Ross of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and his children, Keith Ross of Warwick, Massachusetts and Ross, of Broken Arrow.
Lowther Funeral Home in Vero Beach, Florida, handled the cremation and Mary is interred in Forest Home Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, alongside Raymond Johnson and close to Hubert Love. Mary was wonderful to all her relatives and brought joy and a loving attitude to all she did. She will be greatly missed.
Brenda Trimble
Brenda Trimble, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Murray, to Paul Cunningham and Earleen Hill Cunningham, who preceded her in death.
She was a caregiver, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Ms. Trimble is survived by three daughters, Belinda Garner and husband Kevin of Murray, Tina Moore of Murray and Inga Shampine and husband Bobby of New Concord; one son, Benny Trimble Jr. and girlfriend Christi Brown of Dickson, Tennessee; one sister, Teresa Cunningham of Murray; three brothers, Terry Cunningham and wife Donna of New Concord, Steve Cunningham and wife Jackie of Hamlin and David Cunningham of Murray; nine grandchildren, Dustin Schroader, Alyssa Kelly, Tiffany Elkins, Carson Moore, Kaitlyn Trimble, Ashtin Trimble, Dylan Shampine, Caleb Ticknor and Makenzie Ticknor; and six great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Kelly, Lillie Mae Kelly, Cooper Kelly, Beckett Schroader, Noah Pedrick and Jayden Schroader.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Dewey Scalf
Mr. James Dewey Scalf, 82, of Murray, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Mr. Scalf was born on July 17, 1940 in Green County, Tennessee to the late Mack and Pauline Jeffers Scalf. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dewey retired from the HVAC industry having worked for both Jerry Humphrey and Vance Heating and Air and was a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Mrs. Annie Scalf, Carolyn Bolin, Hazel Marie Lee; brothers, Andrew Scalf, Horace Scalf, Jerry Scalf, Paul Scalf, George Scalf, Jackie Scalf; half brother, Darren Scalf and a sister, Bessie Harrod.
He leaves behind three daughters, Carolyn Sue Saylers and husband, David of Calvert City, Lisa Scalf of Paducah, Jami Adams and husband, Nathan of Hazel; a sister, Kay Allison of Oak Ridge, TN; half sister, Susan Kay of Knoxville, TN; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. James Dewey Scalf if set for 1 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Joe Shannon will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Jamie Hopkins, Jamie Vance, Shane Phillip, Jan Vance, Steve Burkeen, Wayne Watkins. His family welcomes visitors from 10 AM - 1 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home..
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of James Scalf by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Donna Jean Berger Humbard
Donna Jean Berger Humbard, 71 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Born June 1, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Josephine and Stanley Pudelek.
In her 71 years, Donna raised three children and enjoyed a career at Safety-Kleen Corporation as a fleet truck dispatcher, primarily responsible for the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. After she and her beloved Dennis retired to New Concord, she didn’t let retirement slow her down and, instead, began a bit of a second career with Airmark, working in school cafeterias, where she and her kitchen staff won a Golden Spoon Award for efficiency. Additionally in retirement, Donna and Dennis volunteered weekly to read with children at Wingo Elementary School. In their free time, the couple became welcomed patrons of Rudy’s Restaurant in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Pudelek; stepfather, Stanley Pudelek; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Vivian Humbard; a brother, Raymond Berger; and sister Marilyn Rimkavich.
Mrs. Humbard is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis; and her children, Scott of New Concord, Steve and wife Chris of Plainfield, Illinois, and Sharleen and husband Steve Zamiska of Mayfield. Donna loved being a doting Grandma to her grandchildren Ashley, Cody, Ethan and Hayley.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service hour Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeff Durham
Jeff Durham, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr., 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.