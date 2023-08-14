William Allan Davis Sr.
Mr. William Allan Davis, Sr. 79, of Almo, KY passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Davis was born on August 6, 1944 in Dyersburg, TN to the late Edward and Mary Jackson Davis. Mr. Davis served in the United States Army and worked as a Tool and Die Foreman for Ford Motor Company. He was also a salesman for Parker Ford and worked in maintenance for Murray State University. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting but what he loved the most was spending time with his beloved family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Jack Davis; his aunt Kathleen; his uncle Marvin; a cousin, Jerry; his brother in law, Burt Wyrick and sister, Evelyn.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife, Mrs. Marilyn Davis of Almo; daughters, Paula and Sarah; son, William Allan; grandsons, Christopher, Keaton, Titan; granddaughters; Myanna, Pamela, Alanna, Alexis and great granddaughter, Ava.
No services are planned at this time.
No services are planned at this time.
John Russell McCage
John Russell McCage of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was a native Kentuckian. Growing up in Murray, Kentucky, his family ran the two hottest dining establishments in town. Teenagers flocked to the best Dairy Queen in the country for footlong hotdogs, milkshakes and flirtation, while everyone else went to Rudy’s Restaurant on the court square. In this environment, John became not only a good cook, but a hardworking, affable young man at ease with anyone who came his way. His father taught him a mean golf swing, how to fish, and how to fix just about anything. Immediately after high school, John followed his brother to sea, enlisting in the US Navy. He served mostly in the Pacific Fleet, at sea on the USS Nimitz and USS Enterprise aircraft carriers, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He retired after 20 years, going on to work for GNC, then Walgreens, before a second retirement allowed him more time to indulge his passion for golf with buddies and cheering on his favorite team, the Wildcats.
John was a sailor, a golfer, a man of many talents, but most of all he was a family man. He and Polly met as teens, then continued a long distance relationship as he went West with the Navy. They married young and beat the odds, meeting the challenges of frequent separations far from family support, becoming stronger in their marriage as the years passed. They raised two amazing daughters, with Melissa following their example of service in the US Air Force. John adored his family, and was a devoted son, a loving husband and proud father and grandfather. He was a good friend, always ready with a funny story but also a helping hand. John was a good man in all the ways that count. Cancer has stolen another life, but not the wealth of love and good memories John left with us.
He was preceded in death his father, Johnny McCage, and a brother, Michael McCage.
John is survived by the love of his life and wife for 43 years, Polly McCage; daughters Melissa (Adam) Baxter and Jennifer McCage; his mother, Geneva McCage of Murray; a sister Regina Perry of Murray; grandsons Zach, Roland and Sebastian Baxter; a niece, Kim (Scott) Morris; and many other family members and friends who loved him.
Charles Morgan
Charles Morgan, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Homer and Mattie Morgan.
He worked as a chemical engineer for B.F. Goodrich. He was saved at the age of 15 and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church since that day. He was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at his church for many years. He was also an avid hunter and a meticulous craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Tucker Morgan, and his parents.
Charles is survived by a daughter, Charissa Cates (Greg) of Paducah; one son, Mike Morgan (Debbie) of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Dr. Heath Cates (Leslie) Jessica Fletcher (Mat), Chris Cates, Sarah Winsett, Ben Morgan and Nathan Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren, Skyler Winsett, Colton Morgan, Aubrey Morgan, Silas Morgan, Malia Cates, Jonathon Fletch er, Ethan Fletcher, Abigail Fletcher, Jayden Cates, Kylie Cates, Rosemary Cates and Ivy Joy Cates.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Jack Kee and Billy Fowler officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Union Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Union Ridge Baptist Church, 1014 Union Ridge Road, Benton, KY 42025 or the Union Ridge Cemetery.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, was in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth J. Kohr
Mr. Kenneth J. Kohr, 74, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Kohr was born on March 7, 1949 to the late Kenton and Edeltraut Bachor Kohr. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army, Vietnam era. He worked in maintenance at Kenlake State Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Kohr.
He leaves behind a daughter, Heather Becker and husband, Jacob as well as a grandson, Max, all of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1 pm - 2 pm at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
