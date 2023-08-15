Brenda Kay Hurt
Brenda Kay Hurt, 62 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Murray to Franklin Miller and Josephine Bolt Miller.
She had a servant's heart and dedicated her life to caring for others. Brenda worked as a registered nurse for 37 years at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and 19 years at Baptist Health-Paducah, where she shared her passion between the hospitals. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kerry David Hurt; and four brothers, Tom Miller, Mark Miller, Robert Miller and Donnie Miller.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Kayla Neal of Almo; her son, Cole Hurt of New Concord; two sisters, Linda Canup of Melber and Nancy Evans (Russell) of Murray; two brothers, Joseph Miller (Janet) and Johnny Miller (Gail), all of Murray; six grandchildren, Kylie Hurt, Camden Hurt, Addison Neal, Kendell Neal, Case Neal and Jack Neal.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Gore Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the funeral
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
William Allan Davis Sr.
Mr. William Allan Davis, Sr. 79, of Almo, KY passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Davis was born on August 6, 1944 in Dyersburg, TN to the late Edward and Mary Jackson Davis. Mr. Davis served in the United States Army and worked as a Tool and Die Foreman for Ford Motor Company. He was also a salesman for Parker Ford and worked in maintenance for Murray State University. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting but what he loved the most was spending time with his beloved family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Jack Davis; his aunt Kathleen; his uncle Marvin; a cousin, Jerry; his brother in law, Burt Wyrick and sister, Evelyn.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife, Mrs. Marilyn Davis of Almo; daughters, Paula and Sarah; son, William Allan; grandsons, Christopher, Keaton, Titan; granddaughters; Myanna, Pamela, Alanna, Alexis and great granddaughter, Ava.
No services are planned at this time.
Charles Morgan
Charles Morgan, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to Homer and Mattie Morgan.
He worked as a chemical engineer for B.F. Goodrich. He was saved at the age of 15 and was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church since that day. He was a devout Christian and served as a deacon at his church for many years. He was also an avid hunter and a meticulous craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty Tucker Morgan, and his parents.
Charles is survived by a daughter, Charissa Cates (Greg) of Paducah; one son, Mike Morgan (Debbie) of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Dr. Heath Cates (Leslie) Jessica Fletcher (Mat), Chris Cates, Sarah Winsett, Ben Morgan and Nathan Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren, Skyler Winsett, Colton Morgan, Aubrey Morgan, Silas Morgan, Malia Cates, Jonathon Fletch er, Ethan Fletcher, Abigail Fletcher, Jayden Cates, Kylie Cates, Rosemary Cates and Ivy Joy Cates.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Jack Kee and Billy Fowler officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Union Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Union Ridge Baptist Church, 1014 Union Ridge Road, Benton, KY 42025 or the Union Ridge Cemetery.
Kenneth J. Kohr
Mr. Kenneth J. Kohr, 74, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Kohr was born on March 7, 1949 to the late Kenton and Edeltraut Bachor Kohr. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army, Vietnam era. He worked in maintenance at Kenlake State Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Kohr.
He leaves behind a daughter, Heather Becker and husband, Jacob as well as a grandson, Max, all of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1 pm - 2 pm at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Meals on Wheels, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
