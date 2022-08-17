Cynthia Ann Lassiter
Cynthia Ann Lassiter, 62, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her brothers home.
She was born April 30, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky.
She retired as the service manager for Purchase Ford, and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Lassiter; paternal grandparents, Herman and Genova Lassiter; and her maternal grandparents, James R. and Bonnie Miller.
Ms. Lassiter is survived by her mother, Peggy Miller of Murray; one brother, Terry Lassiter of Hazel; and one nephew, Jacob Lassiter of Hazel.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Frankie McKinney officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
James L. Wooton
Mr. James L. Wooton, 98, of Murray, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Wooton was born on May 6, 1924 in Webster County, KY to the late Ovie and Cassye King Wooton. He retired as Production Manager and Purchasing Agent at Mid-America Canning (Coca-Cola) in Madisonville. James was a member of Grapevine Christian Church in Madisonville where he was an elder, treasurer and Sunday School teacher for many years. He currently attended Westside Baptist Church in Murray where he was a member of the Praise Sunday School class, the Young at Heart Seniors group and Tuesday Morning Men’s Group.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife of 75 years, Mrs. Margaret Jackson Wooton of Murray; two daughters, Joyce Green and husband, John of Hickory, KY, Lois Green and husband, Dr. Tom Green of Murray; sister in law, Mary Jane Hulsey of Madisonville, KY; six grandchildren, Julie Davis and husband, Jonathan, Jennifer Chandler and husband, Al, Joann Marlow and husband, Scott, Johnna Davis and husband, Aaron, Sam Green and wife, Courtney, Karen Litsinger and husband, Russ and 29 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. James Wooton is set for 12 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Al Chandler and Russ Litsinger will officiate. His family welcomes visitors from 10 am until 12 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
The burial for Mr. Wooton will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 805 W. Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431. Pallbearers include Russ Litsinger, Jonathan Davis, Aaron Davis, Scott Marlow, Al Chandler, Luke Chandler, Austin Marlow, Sam Green, John David Chander and Jack Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Praise Class at Westside Baptist Church, Tuesday Morning Men’s Group also of Westside Baptist Church, Donnie Pyle, Wayne Eastridge, Darryl Melton, Tom Yater, Walter Taylor, John Holmes, Richard Pluimer, Torry Tittle, Ed Ramsey and Danny Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Grapevine Christian Church, c/o John Holmes, Treasurer, 2205 Grapevine Road, Madisonville, KY 42431, or Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr., 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Illinois, to Ernest Joe Stonecipher Sr. and Thelma Shaffer Stonecipher.
He retired as an agent for the Standard Oil Company and, after retiring, worked for Centralia Propane Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Centralia, and was a loyal member of the Order of Moose and Elks Lodges.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Wham, and one brother, C.W. Stonecipher.
Mr. Stonecipher is survived by his wife, Alta Nadine Stonecipher of Murray, whom he married Aug. 1, 1948, in Centralia; one daughter, Christie Stonecipher Cistola of Centralia; one son, Ernest Joe Stonecipher III and wife Dana of Murray; five grandchildren, Sean Stonecipher and wife Stacey, Shea Lowe and husband Scott, Kacee Barrow and husband Landon, Andrew Cistola and wife Hannah, and Nicholas Cistola and wife Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren, Sayde Lowe, Sayler Lowe, Chase Stonecipher, Brylee Barrow, Layla Barrow, Adalynn Barrow, Frankie Cistola, Kimber Cistola and Rylan Cistola.
A graveside service will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of the Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia with Tom Clendenen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, Attn: Help House, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, Kaskaskia College Foundation, (Subject Line), Veterans Tribute, 27210 College Road, Centralia, IL 62801, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Bruce Thomas
Bruce Thomas, 85, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home.
James Arthur Schaffer
James Arthur Schaffer, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Phyllis Duckworth
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
