Brenda Kay Hurt
Brenda Kay Hurt, 62 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Murray to Franklin Miller and Josephine Bolt Miller.
She had a servant's heart and dedicated her life to caring for others. Brenda worked as a registered nurse for 37 years at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and 19 years at Baptist Health-Paducah, where she shared her passion between the hospitals. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kerry David Hurt; and four brothers, Tom Miller, Mark Miller, Robert Miller and Donnie Miller.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Kayla Neal of Almo; her son, Cole Hurt of New Concord; two sisters, Linda Canup of Melber and Nancy Evans (Russell) of Murray; two brothers, Joseph Miller (Janet) and Johnny Miller (Gail), all of Murray; six grandchildren, Kylie Hurt, Camden Hurt, Addison Neal, Kendell Neal, Case Neal and Jack Neal.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Gore Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the funeral
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin Everett Greer
Marlin Everett Greer, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Marlin was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, on Nov. 10, 1942, to Everett Greer and Nola Highsmith Greer.
He was a professor at Murray State University where he taught electrical engineering. Marlin had a passion for teaching and spent his life devoted to mentoring, discipling, and teaching others. He was a great adventurer and had a special love for God’s creation, spending time hiking, driving his tractor, camping, or just enjoying the sunsets, stars, and deer in his own backyard. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. His wisdom, laughter, and playful nature were treasured by his loved ones. Marlin and his wife, Karen, have devoted their lives to extending their love far beyond the borders of their own family members. They were instrumental in founding Christian Community Church in Murray, Main Street Youth Center, and leading local prison ministries. From his journal, Marlin noted from Isaiah 58 in his own words, “The Lord has called us to set people free, to take in the poor.” His life faithfully reflected this commitment. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Brown) Greer of Murray; five daughters, Kimberly Futrell (Jamie) of Paducah, Laura Prater (Craig) of Columbus, Ohio, Dawn Choate (Roger) of Paducah, Rachel Cary (Cleve) of Paducah, and Janise Page (Aaron) of Austin, Texas; one son, Justin Jones of Paducah; two brothers, David Greer (Teff) and Leonard Greer (Sonnie); three sisters, Marilyn Johnson, Joyce Scott and Greta Lawrence (Mike); and sister-in-law, Deb Plummer of Murray. He is also survived by grandsons Jackson Futrell, Cody Prater, Joshua Choate (Miranda), Jordan Choate, Isaac Choate, Drew Cary, Bryce Cary, Austin Cary, Aaron Page, Anthony Page, Alex Page; granddaughters Monica Ball (Stephen), Rebecca Futrell, Kylie Prater, Maggie Choate, Hannah Choate, Aleah Cary and Nola Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Ivy Choate.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Gail Parr, and his parents.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church, Benton, with Richie Clendenen officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Projects (made payable to WME-Healing Projects), 475 Calvert Dr., Paducah, KY 42003, or to CFM (memo line: Prison Ministry), 1343 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Morrow Hart
On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Wanda Louise (Morrow) Hart passed away peacefully surrounded by the presence of her loved ones. It was a beautiful, sunny day, and she would have it no other way. On April 14, 1961, she married Miles “Ezra” Hart, and together they raised two children, Scott and Ginger.
Wanda was born and raised in Dexter, Missouri to parents Clinton and Lou Morrow, but she lived her adult life as a Kentucky girl where she enjoyed the hills, lakes, and traditions of the bluegrass state. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved, especially her family. She believed in what she found to be right, and if you wanted her to believe in what you said then, you had better be ready to prove it! She had no problem standing her ground, and she loved with a smile that could warm a room while melting the coldest of hearts.
After marriage, Wanda found herself in Kentucky and embraced a 30-year career at Ellis Park in the horse racing industry. Never a hair out of place, always brightly colored dressed to the nines, and her signature smile she was the epitome of a true Kentucky girl.
Wanda loved a good time and seeing people happy. She loved beauty and always found ways to make others around her feel special in their own ways. During her last days, she only requested a few things: lipstick, hugs, and a cold Miller Light. Even in the darkest times, she found a way to lighten the mood and add humor to help people relax and laugh.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly, yet they will continue to see her every time the sun warms their faces, in a beautiful butterfly among blooming flowers, or when the sun parts the sky in shades of pink and orange as it sets to end the day.
Wanda was preceded in death, most recently, by her sister, Dorothea Edna Cantin, six siblings, and her parents. She is survived by her two children-son, Scott (Cindy) Hart; daughter, Ginger (Robert) Hornbrook; grandchildren-Rachel (Robert) Bubnis, Matthew (Maddie) Hart, Michael Hart, and Addilyn Hornbrook; sister, Cindy Brown; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and outlaws.
Her final requests would likely be to “dress like you’re going to the derby and leave it all on the track.” In the meantime, she will be dancing the day away in the arms of her husband in the kingdom of heaven with a cigarette in one hand and a cold beer in the other.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Wanda Hart is set for 2 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 PM until 2 PM at the funeral home.
Marilyn Sue Miller
Marilyn Sue Miller, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
