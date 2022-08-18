Phyllis Duckworth
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze.
In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Duckworth, and her daughter, Rebecca Jean Freeze.
Phyllis is survived by her grandson, Brandon Redd of Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Pearly D. McClure
Pearly D. McClure, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bryant McClure and Dorothy McClain McClure.
He was a retired brick mason and the first building inspector for the City of Murray. He was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Ann McClure; a son, Jerry D. McClure; and a step-granddaughter, Melanie Erwin.
Mr. McClure is survived by one daughter, Tammy Odom and husband Jim of Benton; one step-daughter, Joann Erwin of Murray; one stepson, Keith Allbritten and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a sister, Faye Billington and husband Larry of Murray; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the funeral home. An additional memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Union Hill Church of Christ.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Cynthia Ann Lassiter
Cynthia Ann Lassiter, 62, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her brothers home.
She was born April 30, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky.
She retired as the service manager for Purchase Ford, and was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Lassiter; paternal grandparents, Herman and Genova Lassiter; and her maternal grandparents, James R. and Bonnie Miller.
Ms. Lassiter is survived by her mother, Peggy Miller of Murray; one brother, Terry Lassiter of Hazel; and one nephew, Jacob Lassiter of Hazel.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Frankie McKinney officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
James L. Wooton
Mr. James L. Wooton, 98, of Murray, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Wooton was born on May 6, 1924 in Webster County, KY to the late Ovie and Cassye King Wooton. He retired as Production Manager and Purchasing Agent at Mid-America Canning (Coca-Cola) in Madisonville. James was a member of Grapevine Christian Church in Madisonville where he was an elder, treasurer and Sunday School teacher for many years. He currently attended Westside Baptist Church in Murray where he was a member of the Praise Sunday School class, the Young at Heart Seniors group and Tuesday Morning Men’s Group.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his wife of 75 years, Mrs. Margaret Jackson Wooton of Murray; two daughters, Joyce Green and husband, John of Hickory, KY, Lois Green and husband, Dr. Tom Green of Murray; sister in law, Mary Jane Hulsey of Madisonville, KY; six grandchildren, Julie Davis and husband, Jonathan, Jennifer Chandler and husband, Al, Joann Marlow and husband, Scott, Johnna Davis and husband, Aaron, Sam Green and wife, Courtney, Karen Litsinger and husband, Russ and 29 great grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. James Wooton is set for 12 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Al Chandler and Russ Litsinger will officiate. His family welcomes visitors from 10 am until 12 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the funeral home.
The burial for Mr. Wooton will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 805 W. Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431. Pallbearers include Russ Litsinger, Jonathan Davis, Aaron Davis, Scott Marlow, Al Chandler, Luke Chandler, Austin Marlow, Sam Green, John David Chander and Jack Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Praise Class at Westside Baptist Church, Tuesday Morning Men’s Group also of Westside Baptist Church, Donnie Pyle, Wayne Eastridge, Darryl Melton, Tom Yater, Walter Taylor, John Holmes, Richard Pluimer, Torry Tittle, Ed Ramsey and Danny Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Grapevine Christian Church, c/o John Holmes, Treasurer, 2205 Grapevine Road, Madisonville, KY 42431, or Gideons International, 50 Century Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. James Wooton by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Deborah Ann Jones
Deborah Ann Jones, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
James E. Burton
James E. Burton, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.