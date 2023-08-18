William ‘Bill’ McAdoo
William "Bill" McAdoo, 75, of Lowes, Kentucky, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Monday Aug. 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes, and a retired brick salesman for Boral Brick Company.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Robbie Lynch McAdoo, one daughter, Melissa (Jimmy) Hart of Hickory; one son, Brad (Jackie Holmes) McAdoo of Hickory; one sister, Edna Mae Prosser of Greenwood, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ethan Hart, Katie Hart and Zachery Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Halbert and Mary Stahl McAdoo.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 19, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Tim Ivey officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contribution may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 58, Lowes, KY 42061.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Kimberly Ann Clemons Johnson
Ms. Kimberly Ann Clemons Johnson, 57, of New Concord, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Kimberly was born on March 18, 1966 in Evansville, IN to James and Peggy Norman Clemons.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Clemons.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Mr. James Clemons of New Concord; two daughters, Amanda Farley of MO, Shelly Johnson of Benton; two brothers, Johnny Clemons and Jerry Lee Clemons both of New Concord and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced prior.
Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua
Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua, 88, of Lexington, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at The Willows at Fritz Farm.
Born July 30, 1935, near Berea, Kentucky, she spent her childhood years in southern Indiana before moving to Wimauma, Florida. She then relocated to Lexington where she graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1953 and became the assistant manager at Magee’s Bakery on Southland Drive. Gertrude then married and moved to Mayfield, residing there for 46 years. She was a faithful member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a KY Colonel.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Timothy Eugene Fuqua of Lexington; a daughter, Kimberly Ellen Lamb (Michael) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kelsey Ellen Lamb and April Ellen Lamb of Lexington and Tanner Joseph Lamb of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Florence Brown of Lakeland, Florida, and Francis Lilian Cox of Lexington.
She was proceeded in death by her spouse, Joe E. Fuqua; her parents, Cloyd Forbes and Rhoda Summers Forbes Belden; a sister Estella Shimfessel (Buck); and two brothers, Ronnie Dale Belden (Jeane) and Donnie Ray Belden.
Graveside services will be at 12 noon Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Point Baptist Church, 220 West Farthing Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Sue Hopkins Miller
Marilyn Sue Hopkins Miller, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on August 16, 2023 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born in Murray, KY on September 14, 1947 and was in the 1965 graduating class of Murray High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Crystalline Cunningham Hopkins and her husband of 54 years, Cary Miller.
She is survived by her mother, Eva Hopkins; her sons, Cary Miller, Jr. and wife Cathryn of Dunwoody, GA and Dr. Mark Miller and wife Heather of Jackson, TN; daughter, Amy Miller Clinton and husband Rodney of Murray, and bonus son, Mike Wright and husband John Snyders of Nashville, TN. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Caroline Miller Evans and husband Baker of Jackson, TN, Harrison, Meg, and Barrett Miller of Jackson, TN, Rachel Miller of Dunwoody GA, and William and Nicholas Clinton of Murray. Also surviving are two brothers, Bobby Hopkins and wife Debbie and David Hopkins and wife Linda of Murray. She is additionally survived by brothers in law, Dr. Frank Miller and wife Pat of Lexington, KY and Dr. David Miller and wife Meredith of Murray, as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind a large group of life-long friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 9:30 am –12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray High Baseball Diamond Club, 1800 Sycamore Street, Murray, KY 42071 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Marlin Everett Greer
Marlin Everett Greer, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Marlin was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, on Nov. 10, 1942, to Everett Greer and Nola Highsmith Greer.
He was a professor at Murray State University where he taught electrical engineering. Marlin had a passion for teaching and spent his life devoted to mentoring, discipling, and teaching others. He was a great adventurer and had a special love for God’s creation, spending time hiking, driving his tractor, camping, or just enjoying the sunsets, stars, and deer in his own backyard. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. His wisdom, laughter, and playful nature were treasured by his loved ones. Marlin and his wife, Karen, have devoted their lives to extending their love far beyond the borders of their own family members. They were instrumental in founding Christian Community Church in Murray, Main Street Youth Center, and leading local prison ministries. From his journal, Marlin noted from Isaiah 58 in his own words, “The Lord has called us to set people free, to take in the poor.” His life faithfully reflected this commitment. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Brown) Greer of Murray; five daughters, Kimberly Futrell (Jamie) of Paducah, Laura Prater (Craig) of Columbus, Ohio, Dawn Choate (Roger) of Paducah, Rachel Cary (Cleve) of Paducah, and Janise Page (Aaron) of Austin, Texas; one son, Justin Jones of Paducah; two brothers, David Greer (Teff) and Leonard Greer (Sonnie); three sisters, Marilyn Johnson, Joyce Scott and Greta Lawrence (Mike); and sister-in-law, Deb Plummer of Murray. He is also survived by grandsons Jackson Futrell, Cody Prater, Joshua Choate (Miranda), Jordan Choate, Isaac Choate, Drew Cary, Bryce Cary, Austin Cary, Aaron Page, Anthony Page, Alex Page; granddaughters Monica Ball (Stephen), Rebecca Futrell, Kylie Prater, Maggie Choate, Hannah Choate, Aleah Cary and Nola Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Ivy Choate.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Gail Parr, and his parents.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church, Benton, with Richie Clendenen officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Projects (made payable to WME-Healing Projects), 475 Calvert Dr., Paducah, KY 42003, or to CFM (memo line: Prison Ministry), 1343 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Morrow Hart
On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Wanda Louise (Morrow) Hart passed away peacefully surrounded by the presence of her loved ones. It was a beautiful, sunny day, and she would have it no other way. On April 14, 1961, she married Miles “Ezra” Hart, and together they raised two children, Scott and Ginger.
Wanda was born and raised in Dexter, Missouri to parents Clinton and Lou Morrow, but she lived her adult life as a Kentucky girl where she enjoyed the hills, lakes, and traditions of the bluegrass state. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved, especially her family. She believed in what she found to be right, and if you wanted her to believe in what you said then, you had better be ready to prove it! She had no problem standing her ground, and she loved with a smile that could warm a room while melting the coldest of hearts.
After marriage, Wanda found herself in Kentucky and embraced a 30-year career at Ellis Park in the horse racing industry. Never a hair out of place, always brightly colored dressed to the nines, and her signature smile – she was the epitome of a true Kentucky girl. Wanda loved a good time and seeing people happy. She loved beauty and always found ways to make others around her feel special in their own ways. During her last days, she only requested a few things: lipstick, hugs, and a cold Miller Lite. Even in the darkest times, she found a way to lighten the mood and add humor to help people relax and laugh.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly, yet they will continue to see her every time the sun warms their faces, in a beautiful butterfly among blooming flowers, or when the sun parts the sky in shades of pink and orange as it sets to end the day.
Wanda was preceded in death, most recently, by her sister, Dorothea Edna Cantin, six siblings, and her parents. She is survived by her two children-son, Scott (Cindy) Hart; daughter, Ginger (Robert) Hornbrook; grandchildren-Rachel (Robert) Bubnis, Matthew (Maddie) Hart, Michael Hart, and Addilyn Hornbrook; sister, Cindy Brown; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and outlaws.
Her final requests would likely be to “dress like you’re going to the derby and leave it all on the track.” In the meantime, she will be dancing the day away in the arms of her husband in the kingdom of heaven with a cigarette in one hand and a cold beer in the other.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Wanda Hart is set for 2 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 PM until 2 PM at the funeral home.
Sara Ann Todd
Sara Ann Todd, 34, of Paducah died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home. Sara was a devout Christian and a member of Southland Baptist Temple. She was caring and compassionate. Sara always had a passion for helping care for others, which included her father-in-law, Danny.
She is survived by her husband, David Todd of Paducah; her parents, Allen and Barbara Griggs of Almo, KY; one brother, Wade Griggs of Bowling Green, KY; two aunts, Holly Mauzy and Kathy Evitts (Gary); and two uncles, Ronnie Griggs (Lucy) and Donnie Griggs.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Sandra Pritchett; and two uncles, Ruben Mauzy and Larry Pritchett.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:00am till 12:00pm at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00pm at the church.
