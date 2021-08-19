Dr. Salvatore ‘Sal’ Michael Matarazzo
Dr. Salvatore “Sal” Michael Matarazzo, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born April 21, 1923, in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Salvatore Matarazzo and Carmela (Lolicata) Matarazzo.
He retired as a professor in the College of Education, Administration and Supervision at Murray State University. While at Murray State University, he served a term as the Faculty Representative on the Board of Regents. He was a World War II Army veteran, and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Duff (Hamilton) Matarazzo; one sister, Josephine Conte; and two brothers, Sandy and Paul Matarazzo, all of Rhode Island.
Dr. Matarazzo is survived by two daughters, Mary Duff Bryant and husband William of Louisville and Sally Clay Hopkins and husband Warren of Murray; four grandchildren, Matthew William Bryant and wife Sienna of Nebraska, Amelia Ruth Bryant Shakocius and husband Steven of Maryland, Robert Keith Hopkins and wife Brandy of Massachusetts, and Daniel James Hopkins and wife Abby of Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Fiona Frances Bryant and Porter Matthew Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Murray with Robert Valentine officiating. Dr. Todd Hill will serve as vocalist and pianist. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvatore and Frances Matarazzo Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Philip Schooley
Philip Schooley, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Salem, Illinois, to Rodney Schooley and Dorothy Phillips Schooley, who preceded him in death.
He was an educator and Board of Regent member at Murray State University. He was a member of the Kinmundy Masonic Lodge in Kinmundy, Illinois.
Mr. Schooley is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Schooley of Murray, whom he married June 12, 1971, in Portageville, Missouri; one son, Brian Schooley and wife Michele of Kevil; one sister, Donna Jones and husband Ed of Flora, Illinois; two grandchildren, Garrett and Gavin Schooley, both of Kevil; two nephews, Greg Jones and wife Brenda of Pasadena, California, and Brad Jones and wife Jerilyn of Champaign, Illinois; one great-nephew, Aaron Jones of Florida; and one great-niece, Kaleigh Jones of South Carolina.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Dr. Bob Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the funeral home. A masonic service will be held following visitation on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the newly established Phil and Virginia Schooley Endowed Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. and sent to Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements
Loretta ‘Lou’ Young
Loretta “Lou” Young, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Monday, Aug.16, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare.
Lou entered this life on May 12, 1941, in Murray, Kentucky, to Bruce and Monnico Futrell King. She was a Christian and devout American. She enjoyed the Olympics, playing golf and most of all, her family. She was a homemaker, and spent almost 10 years volunteering with the American Red Cross.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Young; daughters, Deborah Sue Price and Donna Kientzler; and granddaughter, Amanda Jo Peake.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Diana Peake; a brother, RL King; sisters, Pat Thompson and Carolyn Anderson; and grandchildren, Jake Price, Jennifer “Jenny” Price, Ashley Peake, Cole Kientzler and Camyrn Kientzler.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service hour Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Online condolences may be left at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.