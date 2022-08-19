James E. Burton
James E. Burton, 69 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
Born April 2, 1953, in Murray, he was the son of Clyde Virgil Burton and Suzie (Hutson) Burton.
He retired after 37 years of service from the City of Murray Sanitation Department, and was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Virgil Gene Burton; and a sister, Virginia Burton.
Mr. Burton is survived by his wife of 47 years of marriage, Meleia Spann Burton of Murray; one son, Grant Burton of Murray; and his granddaughter, Addyson Marie Burton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Young Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Betty Jean Wheeler Jeffcoat
Betty Jean Wheeler Jeffcoat passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
She was born Jan. 6, 1932 to Hershel Van Wheeler and Sophia Paralee Reed Wheeler. Her Reed family was among the first settlers on Chickasaw Tribal land that became Mississippi and later became Itawamba County. She was one of 11 children.
Mrs. Jeffcoat was a member of the church of Christ for more than 75 years. Along with her husband, she was the former owner of Jeffcoat Dairy Company; Jeffcoat Trucking Company and Jeffcoat Cash and Carry. She was an accomplished artist who loved to fish and sing. She was a dormitory supervisor at Freed-Hardeman University for several years. Her long career as a real estate broker and agent began in Florida. She retired from Kopperud Realty in Murray in the late 1980s. She loved her career, but her real aim in life was being a Christian wife, mother, Grandmommy and Mer to her family. When Mrs. Jeffcoat's husband decided to leave Mississippi and their businesses behind to begin a life of preaching, she left her home and followed him to many places through the years where each house was made into a warm and welcoming home. Their last full-time work was with the Williams Chapel church of Christ in Calloway County where they made lifelong friendships among the congregation there that they loved so much. Mrs. Betty was known for the meals and Southern hospitality that she extended to others. She was an example of a true Southern lady.
She was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Freed-Hardeman College. She married William Dawson (Bill) Jeffcoat in 1948.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, W.D. (Bill) Jeffcoat, and nine siblings.
Mrs. Jeffcoat is survived by her daughters, Rose Wyatt and husband Larry of Almo, Cindy Wood and husband Tim of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Carol Davis and husband Brian of Bartlett; heart children, Fred and Sherry Horton of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Leonard and Nancy Sherouse of Gainesville, Florida; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband that was buried there eight years ago on the same day that she died - Aug. 9.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd Gideon Knight Fund, Oliver Creek church of Christ, 8313 Highway 70, Arlington, TN 38002.
McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.
Sean M. Fluke
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Additional obituary information will follow.
Phyllis Duckworth
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze.
In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Duckworth, and her daughter, Rebecca Jean Freeze.
Phyllis is survived by her grandson, Brandon Redd of Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Pearly D. McClure
Pearly D. McClure, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Bryant McClure and Dorothy McClain McClure.
He was a retired brick mason and the first building inspector for the City of Murray. He was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Ann McClure; a son, Jerry D. McClure; and a step-granddaughter, Melanie Erwin.
Mr. McClure is survived by one daughter, Tammy Odom and husband Jim of Benton; one step-daughter, Joann Erwin of Murray; one stepson, Keith Allbritten and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a sister, Faye Billington and husband Larry of Murray; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the funeral home. An additional memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Union Hill Church of Christ.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
