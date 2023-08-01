Fannie McClard Williams
Fannie McClard Williams, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Boyce McClard and Velma Hopkins McClard.
She taught third grade at Calvert City Elementary and later worked at the Gary Post Tribune in Gary, Indiana as a secretary. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Williams, who passed away Nov. 16, 2001; one brother, Dwain McClard; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine McClard and Carol McClard; and one nephew, Mitch McClard.
Mrs. Williams is survived by two brothers, Terry McClard and wife Janice and Gary McClard, all of Murray; two nieces, Angela Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia and Marti McClard of Knoxville, Tennessee; two nephews, Mark McClard of Murray and Brian McClard of Hazel; three great-nieces, Kirstie Ashcraft of Murray, Julia McClard of Murray and Hannah Hunt of New York; and three great-nephews, Brent McClard, Jonathan McClard and Liam McClard, all of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joel Frizzel officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty McKinney
Betty McKinney, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.