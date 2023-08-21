William ‘Bill’ McAdoo
William "Bill" McAdoo, 75, of Lowes, Kentucky, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Monday Aug. 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lowes, and a retired brick salesman for Boral Brick Company.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Robbie Lynch McAdoo; one daughter, Melissa (Jimmy) Hart of Hickory; one son, Brad (Jackie Holmes) McAdoo of Hickory; one sister, Edna Mae Prosser of Greenwood, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Ethan Hart, Katie Hart and Zachery Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Halbert and Mary Stahl McAdoo.
A memorial service was at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 19, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Tim Ivey officiating. Visitation was after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contribution may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 58, Lowes, KY 42061.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua
Gertrude Ellen Forbes Fuqua, 88, of Lexington, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at The Willows at Fritz Farm.
Born July 30, 1935, near Berea, Kentucky, she spent her childhood years in southern Indiana before moving to Wimauma, Florida. She then relocated to Lexington where she graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1953 and became the assistant manager at Magee’s Bakery on Southland Drive. Gertrude then married and moved to Mayfield, residing there for 46 years. She was a faithful member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a KY Colonel.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Timothy Eugene Fuqua of Lexington; a daughter, Kimberly Ellen Lamb (Michael) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kelsey Ellen Lamb and April Ellen Lamb of Lexington and Tanner Joseph Lamb of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Florence Brown of Lakeland, Florida, and Francis Lilian Cox of Lexington.
She was proceeded in death by her spouse, Joe E. Fuqua; her parents, Cloyd Forbes and Rhoda Summers Forbes Belden; a sister Estella Shimfessel (Buck); and two brothers, Ronnie Dale Belden (Jeane) and Donnie Ray Belden.
Graveside services were at 12 noon Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial followed in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Point Baptist Church, 220 West Farthing Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road Funeral Home, Lexington, was in charge of arrangements.
Marlin Everett Greer
Marlin Everett Greer, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Marlin was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, on Nov. 10, 1942, to Everett Greer and Nola Highsmith Greer.
He was a professor at Murray State University where he taught electrical engineering. Marlin had a passion for teaching and spent his life devoted to mentoring, discipling, and teaching others. He was a great adventurer and had a special love for God’s creation, spending time hiking, driving his tractor, camping, or just enjoying the sunsets, stars, and deer in his own backyard. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. His wisdom, laughter, and playful nature were treasured by his loved ones. Marlin and his wife, Karen, have devoted their lives to extending their love far beyond the borders of their own family members. They were instrumental in founding Christian Community Church in Murray, Main Street Youth Center, and leading local prison ministries. From his journal, Marlin noted from Isaiah 58 in his own words, “The Lord has called us to set people free, to take in the poor.” His life faithfully reflected this commitment. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Brown) Greer of Murray; five daughters, Kimberly Futrell (Jamie) of Paducah, Laura Prater (Craig) of Columbus, Ohio, Dawn Choate (Roger) of Paducah, Rachel Cary (Cleve) of Paducah, and Janise Page (Aaron) of Austin, Texas; one son, Justin Jones of Paducah; two brothers, David Greer (Teff) and Leonard Greer (Sonnie); three sisters, Marilyn Johnson, Joyce Scott and Greta Lawrence (Mike); and sister-in-law, Deb Plummer of Murray. He is also survived by grandsons Jackson Futrell, Cody Prater, Joshua Choate (Miranda), Jordan Choate, Isaac Choate, Drew Cary, Bryce Cary, Austin Cary, Aaron Page, Anthony Page, Alex Page; granddaughters Monica Ball (Stephen), Rebecca Futrell, Kylie Prater, Maggie Choate, Hannah Choate, Aleah Cary and Nola Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Ivy Choate.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Gail Parr, and his parents.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church, Benton, with Richie Clendenen officiating. Interment followed in Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Christian Fellowship Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Healing Projects (made payable to WME-Healing Projects), 475 Calvert Dr., Paducah, KY 42003, or to CFM (memo line: Prison Ministry), 1343 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, was in charge of arrangements.
Sara Ann Todd
Sara Ann Todd, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.
She was a devout Christian and a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
She was caring and compassionate and always had a passion for helping care for others, which included her father-in-law, Danny.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Sandra Pritchett; and two uncles, Ruben Mauzy and Larry Pritchett.
Sara is survived by her husband, David Todd of Paducah; her parents, Allen and Barbara Griggs of Almo; one brother, Wade Griggs of Bowling Green; two aunts, Holly Mauzy and Kathy Evitts (Gary); and two uncles, Ronnie Griggs (Lucy) and Donnie Griggs.
A memorial gathering was held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. A memorial service was held at noon at the church.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home, Paducah, was in charge of arrangements.
Eileen Frett
Eileen Frett, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Billy J. Connell
Billy J. Connell, 55 of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Bettye M. Bailey
Bettye M. Bailey, age 91, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.