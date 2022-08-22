Sean M. Fluke
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma.
He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and later worked at Angels Attic in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Fluke.
Sean is survived by his mother, Debra Zumwalt of Murray; one son, Kaleb Fluke of Hazel; one sister, Shannon Buchanan and husband Matt of Benton; one stepsister, Shannon Bequette and husband Joe of Illinois; two stepbrothers, Rollie Zumwalt III and Tony Zumwalt and wife Jennifer, both of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Visitation was from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
James E. Burton
James E. Burton, 69 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
Born April 2, 1953, in Murray, he was the son of Clyde Virgil Burton and Suzie (Hutson) Burton.
He retired after 37 years of service from the City of Murray Sanitation Department, and was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Virgil Gene Burton; and a sister, Virginia Burton.
Mr. Burton is survived by his wife of 47 years of marriage, Meleia Spann Burton of Murray; one son, Grant Burton of Murray; and his granddaughter, Addyson Marie Burton.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Young Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Betty Jean Wheeler Jeffcoat
Betty Jean Wheeler Jeffcoat passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
She was born Jan. 6, 1932 to Hershel Van Wheeler and Sophia Paralee Reed Wheeler. Her Reed family was among the first settlers on Chickasaw Tribal land that became Mississippi and later became Itawamba County. She was one of 11 children.
Mrs. Jeffcoat was a member of the church of Christ for more than 75 years. Along with her husband, she was the former owner of Jeffcoat Dairy Company; Jeffcoat Trucking Company and Jeffcoat Cash and Carry. She was an accomplished artist who loved to fish and sing. She was a dormitory supervisor at Freed-Hardeman University for several years. Her long career as a real estate broker and agent began in Florida. She retired from Kopperud Realty in Murray in the late 1980s. She loved her career, but her real aim in life was being a Christian wife, mother, Grandmommy and Mer to her family. When Mrs. Jeffcoat's husband decided to leave Mississippi and their businesses behind to begin a life of preaching, she left her home and followed him to many places through the years where each house was made into a warm and welcoming home. Their last full-time work was with the Williams Chapel church of Christ in Calloway County where they made lifelong friendships among the congregation there that they loved so much. Mrs. Betty was known for the meals and Southern hospitality that she extended to others. She was an example of a true Southern lady.
She was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Freed-Hardeman College. She married William Dawson (Bill) Jeffcoat in 1948.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, W.D. (Bill) Jeffcoat, and nine siblings.
Mrs. Jeffcoat is survived by her daughters, Rose Wyatt and husband Larry of Almo, Cindy Wood and husband Tim of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Carol Davis and husband Brian of Bartlett; heart children, Fred and Sherry Horton of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Leonard and Nancy Sherouse of Gainesville, Florida; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, Mississippi. Visitation was at 10 a.m. Burial followed in Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband that was buried there eight years ago on the same day that she died - Aug. 9.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd Gideon Knight Fund, Oliver Creek church of Christ, 8313 Highway 70, Arlington, TN 38002.
