Betty Jo Charlton Cameron
Mrs. Betty Jo Cameron Charlton passed away April 14, 2023 at home with her daughters by her side.
Betty Jo was born on August 6, 1929 in Hazel, KY to Grover and Beatrice Charlton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond; daughter, Valerie Gail Tracy, grandson, Colby Richardson and 10 brothers and sisters.
Betty loved to be outdoors. While living in Puryear, TN you would most likely find her on her porch with a glass of sweet tea enjoying her hummingbirds and beautiful flowers. She treasured time spent with family and friends. She loved her church and her church family. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church her entire life.
Left with wonderful memories of Betty are her daughters, Gilda Cameron, Pamela (Timothy) Wancha; niece, Debra Broach; granddaughters, Breana Smith, Cayla Kolbusz, Chelsea Kolbusz, Raegan Mears, Amanda (Jesus) Enriquez, Jaclynn (Gregory) Weldon and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Betty Jo will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Hazel Baptist Church.
Billy Jordan
Mr. Billy Jordan, 75, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Jordan was born on June 4, 1948 in Petersburg, TN to the late Robert Lee and Rachel Lucille Nash Jordan. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and he and his wife, Mary, attend Palmersville Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elizabeth Bishop.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Mrs. Mary Jordan of Murray; a brother, Bobby Lee Jordan of IN and a nephew, Dennis Moore.
No services are planned at this time.
Dean Joseph Baker
Dean Joseph Baker, 71, of Farmington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born Nov. 28, 1951, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he was the beloved son of Joseph Samuel Baker and Jean Annie (Wilson) Baker.
He was a gifted writer and published poet and an award-winning author.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Danielle L. Cayer
Dean is survived by his wife and companion, Cynthia L. (Patterson) Baker of Farmington; a stepson, David (Daryl Anne) Cayer of Ypsilanti, Michigan; and a loving brother, Terry Baker of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada.
No local services will be held. To honor Dean's wishes, he will be returned to his native Canada, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
