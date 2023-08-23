Geraldine E. ‘Jackie’ Underwood
Geraldine E. “Jackie” Underwood, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab in Murray.
She was born March 31, 1935, in Pound, Virginia, to Silas P. Edwards and Oma (Mullins) Edwards.
She retired from Mattel Manufacturing Co. in Murray, and was a member of First Christian Church in Murray.
As a teenager she moved from Pound, Virginia, to Berea, Kentucky, where she attended finishing school and met her husband, Lyle. There they started a family, raising their two sons. In 1969 they moved their family to Murray so Lyle could start his new position at Murray State University in the Printing Services Department and Jackie continued her career in hospitality learned at Berea by working at Jerry’s Restaurant. When Mattel opened their factory in Murray, she transferred there to work multiple positions, and later retired
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Underwood, who died in 2018; and one son, Stephen Michael Underwood, who died in 1974.
Mrs. Underwood is survived by one son, Robert Lee “Bob” Underwood of Madison, Tennessee; three sisters, Pat Jenkins of Dunlap, Tennessee, Sue Lewis and husband Larry of Dunlap and Louise Bickford and husband Jack of Berea; two granddaughters, Rochelle Underwood of Manteca, California, and Chelsea Underwood-Hendren of Hazel Green, Alabama; two great-granddaughters, Sara Underwood and Briley Underwood, both of Hazel Green; one great-great-granddaughter, Eden Ray Underwood; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Chris Owens officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Billy J. Connell
Billy J. Connell, 55, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Born Nov. 13, 1967, in Bremerton, Washington, he was the son of Billy E. Connell of Tifton, Georgia, and Judy Louise (Miller) Wilson and husband Bob of Hardin.
Billy was a devoted partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He valued time spent with those he loved and was always ready to lend a hand to family or friends. He was someone many found to be a reliable confidant, willing to share one’s daily struggles and thoughts. He always enjoyed babysitting his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews over the years. He also loved to dance, was the center of any party, and his energy was infectious. He especially cherished his times in Panama City, Florida, with his Aunt Marlene and Uncle Butch. Another top destination was Rome, Georgia, where his cousin Toni Adams and family provided many great times and memories. He spent years in the Carbondale and southern Illinois area with friends that felt like family. During that season in his life, he spent a lot of time enjoying cookouts, camping, and dancing with friends. Being originally from Washington state, he enjoyed watching football and was a loyal Seattle Seahawks fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Walton Smith Jr. of Hardin, originally from Bremerton; and his grandmother, Louise Harbin Smith of Tifton.
Billy is survived by his life partner and companion, Bryan Lofton of Hardin; his mother, Judy Louise Wilson (Bob) of Hardin; siblings, Tammy Minor (Damon), Vicki Cerv (Charlie) and Tracy Smith (Kevin), all of Bremerton, Justin Connell (Faith) of Tifton and Jason Connell of Forsyth, Georgia; his aunt, Marlene Kirkland (Butch) of Piedmont, Alabama; cousins Toni M. Adams (Bill) of Rome and Amanda E. Harbin of Monticello, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Wadesboro Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Anna Ruth Harris
Anna Ruth Harris, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Heritage Place Assisted Living in Burleson, Texas.
She was a 1949 graduate of Murray High School and attended Murray State University. She worked at the family insurance agency, Murray Insurance Agency. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Steven Geurin, and her parents, Guy and Lurline Billington of Murray.
Anna Rush is survived by her husband Virgil M. Harris who resides at Barton House Senior Living in Louisville; her daughter, Cathy Rogers and husband David of Burleson; granddaughter, Kellye Geurin Watts of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; grandson, Joshua Rogers and wife Mary Pat of Roanoke, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Juliana and Beckett Rogers; brothers Bob Billington and wife Jeannie of Murray and Ted Billington of Lexington; two cousins; five nieces; and two nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with David Rogers officiating. Entombment will follow.
Billy Jordan
Mr. Billy Jordan, 75, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Jordan was born on June 4, 1948 in Petersburg, TN to the late Robert Lee and Rachel Lucille Nash Jordan. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and he and his wife, Mary, attend Palmersville Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elizabeth Bishop.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Mrs. Mary Jordan of Murray; a brother, Bobby Lee Jordan of IN and a nephew, Dennis Moore.
No services are planned at this time.
Dean Joseph Baker
Dean Joseph Baker, 71, of Farmington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Born Nov. 28, 1951, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he was the beloved son of Joseph Samuel Baker and Jean Annie (Wilson) Baker.
He was a gifted writer and published poet and an award-winning author.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Danielle L. Cayer
Dean is survived by his wife and companion, Cynthia L. (Patterson) Baker of Farmington; a stepson, David (Daryl Anne) Cayer of Ypsilanti, Michigan; and a loving brother, Terry Baker of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada.
No local services will be held. To honor Dean's wishes, he will be returned to his native Canada, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ula Wilma Stanley
Ula Wilma Stanley, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.