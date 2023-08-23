Peggy L. Potts King
Peggy L. Potts King, 65, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
She was born May 1, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Ted Potts and Norella Kelso Potts.
She worked as a bus aid for the special needs children of the Marshall County, Tennessee School District and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Phillips, and one brother, Billy Potts.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband, Robert Eddie King of Chapel Hill, whom she married Nov. 9, 2007, in Marshall County, Tennessee; two daughters, Wendy Watters and husband Ben of Murray and Ashley Crick and husband Darren of Dexter; one stepdaughter, Amanda Hunt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Kay Creech and husband Curt of Estero, Florida, and Jan Tucker and husband Terry of Murray; one brother, Dan Potts of Gurley, Alabama; five grandchildren, Makinlee Watters of Murray, Taylor N. Taylor and husband Garrett of Murfreesboro, Averie Crick of Dexter, Corbin Watters of Murray and Logan Crick of Dexter; one great-grandchild, David Oliver Taylor of Murfreesboro; and a very special friend, Karen Jones England of Chapel Hill.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the schoolhouse pavilion in Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Millicent ‘Millie’ Norden Forrest
Millicent “Millie” Norden Forrest, 30, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
She was born Aug. 4, 1993, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Dora Bennett Little Forrest and Dr. Theodore “Ted” Conner Mason Forrest.
Millie is remembered for her love of the outdoors and her love of animals—adopting and fostering multiple rescued dogs and cats. She was also known for her generosity and compassion for others. As a registered nurse working in the Norton healthcare system, she dedicated her life to caring for others and helping them heal. Her vibrant personality was matched by her love of bright colors, often filling her home with flowers and art. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Bennet Little II; her paternal grandparents, Marilyn Mason Forrest and Gaylord Theodore Forrest; and her uncle, William Bennett Little.
Millie is survived by her parents; siblings, Mason Holliday Forrest, Theodore Conner Mason Forrest Jr. (Leah) and William Bennett Little Forrest; her maternal grandmother, Mildred Williamson Little; her niece, Vera Grace Forrest; her aunts, Nancy Cyrette Conway and Rhonda Diggs Little; her uncles, Fulton Allen Little and Gaylord Robert Mason Forrest; and her cousins, Paul Blackwell Conway III, Ashley Little Price (Ted) and Fulton Allen Little Jr.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Middletown, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, with Drew Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Millie may be made to your local humane society.
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine E. ‘Jackie’ Underwood
Geraldine E. “Jackie” Underwood, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab in Murray.
She was born March 31, 1935, in Pound, Virginia, to Silas P. Edwards and Oma (Mullins) Edwards.
She retired from Mattel Manufacturing Co. in Murray, and was a member of First Christian Church in Murray.
As a teenager she moved from Pound, Virginia, to Berea, Kentucky, where she attended finishing school and met her husband, Lyle. There they started a family, raising their two sons. In 1969 they moved their family to Murray so Lyle could start his new position at Murray State University in the Printing Services Department and Jackie continued her career in hospitality learned at Berea by working at Jerry’s Restaurant. When Mattel opened their factory in Murray, she transferred there to work multiple positions, and later retired
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Underwood, who died in 2018; and one son, Stephen Michael Underwood, who died in 1974.
Mrs. Underwood is survived by one son, Robert Lee “Bob” Underwood of Madison, Tennessee; three sisters, Pat Jenkins of Dunlap, Tennessee, Sue Lewis and husband Larry of Dunlap and Louise Bickford and husband Jack of Berea; two granddaughters, Rochelle Underwood of Manteca, California, and Chelsea Underwood-Hendren of Hazel Green, Alabama; two great-granddaughters, Sara Underwood and Briley Underwood, both of Hazel Green; one great-great-granddaughter, Eden Ray Underwood; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Chris Owens officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 111 North Fifth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy J Connell
Billy J Connell, 55, of Hardin, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Born Nov. 13, 1967, in Bremerton, Washington, he was the son of Billy E. Connell of Tifton, Georgia, and Judy Louise (Miller) Wilson and husband Bob of Hardin.
Billy was a devoted partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He valued time spent with those he loved and was always ready to lend a hand to family or friends. He was someone many found to be a reliable confidant, willing to share one’s daily struggles and thoughts. He always enjoyed babysitting his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews over the years. He also loved to dance, was the center of any party, and his energy was infectious. He especially cherished his times in Panama City, Florida, with his Aunt Marlene and Uncle Butch. Another top destination was Rome, Georgia, where his cousin Toni Adams and family provided many great times and memories. He spent years in the Carbondale and southern Illinois area with friends that felt like family. During that season in his life, he spent a lot of time enjoying cookouts, camping, and dancing with friends. Being originally from Washington state, he enjoyed watching football and was a loyal Seattle Seahawks fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Walton Smith Jr. of Hardin, originally from Bremerton; and his grandmother, Louise Harbin Smith of Tifton.
Billy is survived by his life partner and companion, Bryan Lofton of Hardin; his mother, Judy Louise Wilson (Bob) of Hardin; siblings, Tammy Minor (Damon), Vicki Cerv (Charlie) and Tracy Smith (Kevin), all of Bremerton, Justin Connell (Faith) of Tifton and Jason Connell of Forsyth, Georgia; his aunt, Marlene Kirkland (Butch) of Piedmont, Alabama; cousins Toni M. Adams (Bill) of Rome and Amanda E. Harbin of Monticello, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Wadesboro Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Ruth Harris
Anna Ruth Harris, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Heritage Place Assisted Living in Burleson, Texas.
She was a 1949 graduate of Murray High School and attended Murray State University. She worked at the family insurance agency, Murray Insurance Agency. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jack Steven Geurin, and her parents, Guy and Lurline Billington of Murray.
Anna Rush is survived by her husband Virgil M. Harris who resides at Barton House Senior Living in Louisville; her daughter, Cathy Rogers and husband David of Burleson; granddaughter, Kellye Geurin Watts of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; grandson, Joshua Rogers and wife Mary Pat of Roanoke, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Juliana and Beckett Rogers; brothers Bob Billington and wife Jeannie of Murray and Ted Billington of Lexington; two cousins; five nieces; and two nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with David Rogers officiating. Entombment will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lois O’Daniel
Lois O’Daniel, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
