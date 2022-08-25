Glenn Gallemore Riley
Glenn Gallemore Riley, 76, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Washington, DC.
He worked most of his career as a management analyst and EDCAPS Trainer at the US Dept. of Education. He graduated with a bachelor's in religion from Wake Forest University in1968 and completed Advanced Certifications at George Washington University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reva Cain Riley and Theron Riley, and his brother Dwaine Riley.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Robalee Chapin; daughter, Carolyn Harris and husband Sam Singh; and daughter, Jennifer Chapin-Smith and her wife, Alexi Chapin-Smith, and their children Robin and Riley, who is named for his grandfather. His sister Jane Riley Larkin and husband Kevin Larkin also survive him, as well as his nieces and nephews, Amy Larkin Fields, Ian Larkin, Ken Riley and their spouses and children.
Glenn was a long time member of Adelphi Friends Meeting in Adelphi, Maryland, where his memorial will take place in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adelphi Friends Meeting, 2303 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783.
Doris Ann Jewell Tabers
Doris Ann Jewell Tabers, 85, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home.
Doris was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on January 17, 1937, to Arthur B. Jewell and Ruby Knight Jewell. She graduated from Murray High School and attended Murray State for 1 ½ years. She was a foster mother to 13 children through AGAPE in Nashville. Doris worked for 19 years at Castner-Knott in Nashville which was owned by Mercantile Stores of New York. She made top 10 in sales in the United States for Mercantile Stores. An active member of the Church of Christ from an early age, her last membership was with Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville, TN.
She is survived by William Bernard Tabers, Sr.; sons, William “Bill” Bernard Tabers, Jr. and wife, Perschetta; Jerry Don Tabers and wife, Mary Barksdale; and daughter, Carol Newsom and husband, Eyad Rajab; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Suzanne Schroader (Tommy), Nancy Erickson, Janet Wyatt (Jackie), Sheryl Walker and Darla Warren; and nephew, Mark Erickson.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wavell Stewart and Tim Strickland with congregational singing led by Joe Trimble. Honorary Pallbearers, Paul Langford, Robert Underwood, Dr. Tony Ross, Dr. Mark Glazer, James Spivey, Jim Cherry, Dean Wadel, Keith Merry, Elders and Deacons at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, Barry Baggott, Jackie Wyatt, Tommy Schroader, Tyler Newson, Matthew Tabers and Bradley Tabers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crieve Hall Church of Christ Missions, Nashville, TN, Nashville Road Church of Christ Missions, Gallatin, TN or Mill Creek Church of Christ Missions, Nolensville, TN.
After services in Nashville, there will be a visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.at Imes Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Murray City Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Doris Ann Tabers by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Isabella Arianna Blanton
Isabella Arianna Blanton of Murray, Kentucky, born Oct. 18, 2002, died at home on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, of natural causes. Her mother, Felesia Kimbro, was at her side. Isabella fought a hard battle from the start; she was born with a chromosomal condition called Prader-Willi Syndrome. Like many people with Prader-Willi, Isabella developed subsequent health issues throughout her life. In 2019, Isabella was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Isabella had a fierce and generous heart. She had a strong sense of right and wrong, and she never hesitated to tell you what side of that equation a given person or thing fell on. She loved collecting dollars and would use her money, not just for herself, but for others around her, particularly other children and babies. She bought them clothes and toys if she thought they were otherwise going without. Isabella loved her family, both blood and chosen, deeply.
She was preceded in death by both set of grandparents.
Isabella is survived by her mother, Felesia Kimbro; her father, Darryl Blanton; sisters, Jasmine Blanton and Amber-Leigh Hall; and brothers, Nicholas Blanton and Jeremy Kimbro.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Bradley Thurman
Scott Bradley Thurman, 62, of Plano, Texas, died Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson, Texas, after a stroke. He was briefly in hospice care.
He was born June 21, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, the son of Billy and Lanette Howard Thurman.
Scott was a graduate of Murray High School, and held a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was employed by Marshall Field and, more recently, Target Corporation.
Our hearts are hurting, yet we are thankful for the time we had with him. He was loving, generous and funny.
His father, Billy Thurman, preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2017.
Scott is survived by his mother, Lanette Thurman of Murray; his brother, Mark Thurman of Richardson; one nephew, Morgan Thurman; and many cousins, relatives and special friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Scott Thurman may be submitted to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to your local hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Lamb
Edith Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Lee McGee
Dorothy Lee McGee, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.