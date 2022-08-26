James Allen ‘Jim’ Cowart
James Allen (Jim) Cowart, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from complications due to leukemia at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 14, 1944, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Murray in 1986. He was owner of Vicksburg Pallet Company and Magnolia Ready Mix in Vicksburg and, after moving to Murray, worked at Briggs & Stratton, Rotech Health Care, and the City of Murray. He was also a concrete contractor specializing in formed and finished concrete. Those places are where he made his living; he made his life by following his heart to take care of those around him in need and kept those around him happy by spinning stories and telling jokes. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cowart and Estus Conrad Cowart; his brother, Charles Wayne Cowart; and his sister, Arlene Cowart Hennington.
Mr. Cowart is survived by a son, Chris Cowart (Crystal) of Boaz; a daughter, Teresa Cowart Laney (Frank) of Flora, Mississippi; and their mother, Joyce Cowart; a step-daughter, Morgan Williams, and her mother, Vickey Cowart; five grandchildren, Ashley Rankin Norwood (Bryan), Aimee Rankin, Mackenzie Cowart, Corey Cowart (Rose) and Lindsay Thomason (Cameron); and four great-grandchildren, Colson Allen Cowart, Easton Graham Cowart, Lelia June Cowart, and Leo Wright Norwood.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Provine Cemetery, (Briensburg) Benton. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Ministries/WVHM, P. O. Box 281, Hardin KY 42048, or www.wvhm.org.
June Lamb
June Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Murray, to Will Stanton and Faye Rogers, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Salem Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her husband, Larry Lamb of Murray, whom she married Nov. 21, 1970; one daughter, Jennifer Bray and husband Austin of Louisville; one sister, Anna Sue Patterson and husband Dale of Westerville, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Olivia Bray of Louisville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Frankie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dorothy Lee McGee
Mrs. Dorothy Lee McGee, 94, of Murray, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her residence.
Dorothy was born October 22, 2022, in Blodgett, MO, to the late Hubert Liston Ivy and to the late Rosa Mae Green Ivy. She owned and operated Powder Puff Beauty Shop for more than 30 years.
She leaves behind one daughter, Sherry Rose Krechof Murray, KY; one sister, Dr. Lee and Dr. Ralph Hundley of Ft. Knox, KY; two grandchildren, Amber Rose (Michael) Eldridge of Murray, KY and Lee Allen (Carrie) Brewer of Freeport, FL; and four grandchildren, Katelyne Brewer, Ivy Brewer, Olivia Eldridge, and Penelope Eldridge.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McGee; one son, Bradley Liston Krech; and a special friend Raymond Shwartz.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Glenn Gallemore Riley
Glenn Gallemore Riley, 76, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Washington, DC.
He worked most of his career as a management analyst and EDCAPS Trainer at the US Dept. of Education. He graduated with a bachelor's in religion from Wake Forest University in1968 and completed Advanced Certifications at George Washington University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reva Cain Riley and Theron Riley, and his brother Dwaine Riley.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Robalee Chapin; daughter, Carolyn Harris and husband Sam Singh; and daughter, Jennifer Chapin-Smith and her wife, Alexi Chapin-Smith, and their children Robin and Riley, who is named for his grandfather. His sister Jane Riley Larkin and husband Kevin Larkin also survive him, as well as his nieces and nephews, Amy Larkin Fields, Ian Larkin, Ken Riley and their spouses and children.
Glenn was a long time member of Adelphi Friends Meeting in Adelphi, Maryland, where his memorial will take place in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adelphi Friends Meeting, 2303 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783.
Doris Ann Jewell Tabers
Doris Ann Jewell Tabers, 85, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home.
Doris was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on January 17, 1937, to Arthur B. Jewell and Ruby Knight Jewell. She graduated from Murray High School and attended Murray State for 1 ½ years. She was a foster mother to 13 children through AGAPE in Nashville. Doris worked for 19 years at Castner-Knott in Nashville which was owned by Mercantile Stores of New York. She made top 10 in sales in the United States for Mercantile Stores. An active member of the Church of Christ from an early age, her last membership was with Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville, TN.
She is survived by William Bernard Tabers, Sr.; sons, William “Bill” Bernard Tabers, Jr. and wife, Perschetta; Jerry Don Tabers and wife, Mary Barksdale; and daughter, Carol Newsom and husband, Eyad Rajab; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Suzanne Schroader (Tommy), Nancy Erickson, Janet Wyatt (Jackie), Sheryl Walker and Darla Warren; and nephew, Mark Erickson.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wavell Stewart and Tim Strickland with congregational singing led by Joe Trimble. Honorary Pallbearers, Paul Langford, Robert Underwood, Dr. Tony Ross, Dr. Mark Glazer, James Spivey, Jim Cherry, Dean Wadel, Keith Merry, Elders and Deacons at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, Barry Baggott, Jackie Wyatt, Tommy Schroader, Tyler Newson, Matthew Tabers and Bradley Tabers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crieve Hall Church of Christ Missions, Nashville, TN, Nashville Road Church of Christ Missions, Gallatin, TN or Mill Creek Church of Christ Missions, Nolensville, TN.
After services in Nashville, there will be a visitation on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.at Imes Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Murray City Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
