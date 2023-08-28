Carolyn Grogan
Carolyn Grogan, 77, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born March 28, 1946, in Fulton, Kentucky, to John B. Colley and Charline Oliver Colley.
She grew up in Weakley County, Tennessee, and attended grades one through12 at South Fulton, Tennessee. She was a 1964 graduate of South Fulton High School, and a 1968 graduate of David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she received an education degree in home economics. She was a long time member of Lone Oak Church of Christ where she served for decades as a children’s and ladies Bible class teacher. Carolyn married Ed Grogan July 19, 1969, and they made their homes in Nashville; Charlottesville, Virginia; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and in 1979 moved to Paducah. They were happily married for 54 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister and brother-in-law, Jerilyn and Kenny Wade.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Edwin L. Grogan, M.D.; one son, Eric Grogan, M.D. and wife Melanie of Nashville; one daughter, Julie Grogan Moultrie and husband Jon of Arlington, Tennessee; one brother, Charles Colley and wife Kathy of Jackson, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Donna Grogan Herndon of Murray; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Will, Kate and Max Grogan, all of Nashville, and Elara, Alli and Isaac Moultrie, all of Arlington, several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial followed in Brook Hill Memorial Park and Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, Sharing Ministries, 2960 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42001; World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067, or Health Talents International, Attn: Rick Harper, P.O. Box 8303, Searcy, AR 72145.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah was in charge of arrangements.