Betty Jane Outland McKinney
Betty Jane Outland McKinney, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, to Nathan Oval Outland and Lois Tucker Outland.
She retired after 29 years as a sales representative with Murray Cablevision /Time Warner. She was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death two brothers, Charles C. Outland and James H. Outland; one sister, Imogene Outland Stevens; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Outland, Anna Lou Outland and Linda McKinney Jones; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Thornton, Bobby (Squeaky) McKinney and Bill Stevens.
Ms. McKinney is survived by one daughter, Tina McKinney Gryder of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Tim McKinney and wife Kim of Murray; one sister, Patricia Thornton of South Haven, Mississippi; one brother, Bill Outland and wife Gwen of Murray; grandchildren, Hailee Gryder of Nashville, Neille Gryder of Nashville, Brooklyn McKinney Hjerpe and husband Stephen of Russellville, Tennessee, Laken Mitchell Greer and husband Tyler of Paducah, and Logan Mitchell of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Creed Schroyer, Logan Lockhart and Waylon Hjerpe; and a special cousin, Shirley Burkeen and husband, Jackie.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St. #A, Murray, KY 42071.
To honor the wishes of Ms. McKinney, there will be no public visitation or service.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy L. Potts King
Peggy L. Potts King, 65, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
She was born May 1, 1958, in Murray, Kentucky, to Ted Potts and Norella Kelso Potts.
She worked as a bus aide for the special needs children of the Marshall County, Tennessee School District and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Phillips; and one brother, Billy Potts.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband, Robert Eddie King of Chapel Hill, whom she married Nov. 9, 2002 in Marshall County, Tennessee; two daughters, Wendy Watters and husband Ben of Murray and Ashley Crick and husband Darren of Dexter; one stepdaughter, Amanda Hunt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two sisters, Kay Creech and husband Curt of Estero, Florida, and Jan Tucker and husband Terry of Murray; one brother, Dan Potts of Gurley, Alabama; five grandchildren, Makinlee Watters of Murray, Taylor N. Taylor and husband Garrett of Murfreesboro, Averie Crick of Dexter, Corbin Watters of Murray and Logan Crick of Dexter; one great-grandchild, David Oliver Taylor of Murfreesboro; and one very special friend, Karen Jones England of Chapel Hill.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Bill’ Jackson
William “Bill” Jackson, 83, of Grove Center, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Truman Leo and Nemo Norsworthy Jackson.
He was a member of Grangertown Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he served as Sunday school teacher, trustee and treasurer. He worked in banking and lending departments for more than 60 years including United Community Bank.
He was born in Calloway County at his home place in 1940, later moving to Union County in 1967 and to his current residence in Grove Center. He was a 1962 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree. He enjoyed restoring cars and time at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jewell Lorretta Reid Jackson in 2022.
Mr. Jackson is survived by a sister, Kathy Jackson Garrison and husband Wayne of Murray.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis with Carl Nelson and Jeff Paris officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the service time Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grangertown Baptist Church WMU, P.O. Box 204, Sturgis, KY 42459.
Whitsell Funeral Home, Sturgis, is in charge of arrangements.
Vester Lee Windsor
Vester Lee Windsor, 84, of Royal Oak, Michigan, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, the Lynnville and Graves County, Kentucky communities, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
