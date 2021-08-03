Larry Dale Barrow
Larry Dale Barrow of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to Finis Clinton Barrow and Edna Earl Mathis Barrow.
He retired from the Goodyear Plant in Union City, Tennessee, and was a member of New Providence Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan O’Neal Barrow; grandparents, Finis Henry Barrow, Florence Wofford Barrow, Curn Mathis and Edith Sills Mathis; his father and mother-in-law, Rudy Hunter Bucy and Myrtie Helen Hendrick Bucy; two sisters-in-law, Jenna Tripp Bucy and Lavina Bucy; one brother-in-law, Bob Bucy; and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Ann Bucy Barrow of Murray, whom he married Feb. 14, 1970, in Murray; one daughter, Shellie Anne Barrow (Tim Cunningham) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one son, Kevin Dale Barrow of Murray; two brothers, Flenoy Barrow (Loretta) of Murray and David Barrow (Brenda) of Murray; four grandchildren, Alanna Nicole Rogers of Tulsa, Aaron Young Rogers of Tulsa, Talitha Dawn Cunningham Heatley (Justin) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Seth Andrew Lee of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Aviana Anice Perry of Tulsa and Legend O’Mari Nance of Tulsa; brother-in-law, Jimmy Bucy of Murray; sister-in-law, Zandra Bailey of Murray; four aunts, Sybil Barrow of Murray, Sue Sills of Murray, Evelyn Mathis of Paris, Tennessee, and Janet Mathis of Calvert City; one uncle, Ned Mathis (Julie) of Murray; and nine nieces, nine nephews, and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Carson Barrow officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Glenn VanSickle
Glenn VanSickle, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He was a retired electrical engineer in the nuclear power industry. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church, and chairman of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center Board.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert VanSickle.
Mr. VanSickle is survived by his wife, Carol Shaw VanSickle of Murray, whom he married Oct. 19, 1981, in Oakland, Maryland; his mother, Doris VanSickle of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Kelly Costanzo (Frank) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tammy Steiger (Dave) of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Miner (Eric) of St. Augustine, Florida; one son, Adam VanSickle of Paducah; two sisters, Judy Golden of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Janet Lewis (Gordy) of Florida; seven grandchildren, Kaylin Ferguson, BJ Miner, Sarah Ferguson, Austin Miner, Allison VanSickle, Spencer VanSickle and Elizabeth Costanzo; and one great-grandchild, Maverick Miner.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens, 607 Poplar St., Suite D, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Colonel Darrell A. McFerron
Colonel Darrell A. McFerron, 80, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Tina Hudson Mason
Tina Hudson Mason, 51, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee,, formerly of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.