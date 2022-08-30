Hafford Adams Jr.
Hafford Adams Jr. (Hank) died peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Murray, KY, February 27, 1937, to the late Hafford Adams Sr. and Laverne Hale Adams.
Hafford was a 1995 graduate of Murray Training School and a 1965 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree. He was a United States Army veteran having served from 1959 through 1962. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue as an assessment supervisor. He was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, treasurer, and chairman of the building committee. He also received the designation of Kentucky Colonel.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Joanna Miller Adams, whom he married in 1963; two sons, Scott (Gaye) Adams and Andy (Tammy) Adams, all of Murray, KY; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Hunter) Garrison, Courtney, Christian, Caroline, Scotty (Meagan), Clay Adams and Ally (Carter) Goff; five great grandchildren, are Maebry Garrison, Merrit Garrison, Madden Garrison, and Remi Adams, and Hayes Adams; two sister-in-laws, Marie Adams of Northville, MI and Jackie Gary) Gamlin of Eads TN; and one brother-in-law, Mark (Tracy) Miller of Sevierville, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ginger LeAnn Adams; one sister, Leta Rutland; and one brother, Isaac Adams.
At Mr. Adams request, there will be no public visitation or service. The family will receive condolences and memories in the Welcome Center of Westside Baptist Church on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4 PM to 6 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ginger Adams Memorial Scholarship Fund at Murray State University, 500 Sparks Hall, Murray, KY 42071. The scholarship office can be reached at (270) 809-3225.
Joe Thomas Wrye
Joe Thomas Wrye, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born May 15, 1947, in Murray, to Dallas and Mae Wrye.
He was a self-employed car detailer, and a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Wrye.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his wife, Kathy Lynn Wrye of Murray, whom he married Sept. 15, 1968; one daughter, Shannon Tucker and husband Jackie of Murray; one son, Jody Wrye of Murray; three sisters, Carylon Walker, Shirley Thompson, and Kathy Hill and husband Barry, all of Murray; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Wrye of Murray; two grandchildren, McKensie Heskett and husband Ian and Carlton Tucker, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery with David Allbritten officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
