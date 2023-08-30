Gene Paul King
Gene Paul King, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home. He was born July 19, 1941, in New Concord, Kentucky, to George Ora King and Alma Odelle Steele King.
He attended both New Concord School and the Murray Independent School. He worked at Tappan until its closure and retired from Steele and Allbritten Plumbing and Electrical. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and the Ray Murdock and Dan Davis Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Parker. Mr. King is survived by his wife, Helen Barnett King, whom he married June 8, 1961, in Shawnee Town, Illinois; one daughter, Valerie King Neale and husband Randy of Almo; one son, Brad King and wife Denese of Murray; one grandchild, Wesley King Neale and wife Chelsea of Almo; one great-grandchild, Easton Joe Neale of Almo; and several nieces.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Flag Replacement Fund, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jo Charlton Cameron
Mrs. Betty Jo Cameron Charlton passed away April 14, 2023 at home with her daughters by her side.
Betty Jo was born on August 6, 1929 in Hazel, KY to Grover and Beatrice Charlton.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond; daughter, Valerie Gail Tracy, grandson, Colby Richardson and 10 brothers and sisters.
Betty loved to be outdoors. While living in Puryear, TN you would most likely find her on her porch with a glass of sweet tea enjoying her hummingbirds and beautiful flowers. She treasured time spent with family and friends. She loved her church and her church family. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church her entire life.
Left with wonderful memories of Betty are her daughters, Gilda Cameron, Pamela (Timothy) Wancha; niece, Debra Broach; granddaughters, Breana Smith, Cayla Kolbusz, Chelsea Kolbusz, Raegan Mears, Amanda (Jesus) Enriquez, Jaclynn (Gregory) Weldon and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate Betty Jo will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Hazel Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements