Marlyn Louise Snyder
Marlyn Louise Snyder, 66, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in Flint, Michigan to Donald and Elsie Snyder. She spent 43 years as a resident in west Kentucky, before moving to Springfield, Tennessee to be closer to her older daughter.
She was formerly a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church in Murray. There, she was dedicated to her Sunday school class, involved in various volunteer capacities at Eastwood Christian Academy, and had a deep love for the bus ministry. She worked in the Facilities Department at Murray State University until 2007.
Marlyn is survived by two daughters, Nuithia Davis (Ben) of Springfield and Myriah Snyder of Richmond, Virginia; two granddaughters, Esther Davis and Haven Davis, both of Springfield; a sister, Carla Houston (Donnie) of Murray; two brothers, Larry Snyder of Gilbertsville and Roger Snyder of Louisville; and many loving nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to help with funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-753-7000.
Carlton Litchford
Carlton Litchford, 64, of Benton, Kentucky, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born July 17, 1957, in Nashville, to Jessie Litchford and Sarah Smith Bond.
He was a known as a gentle soul and loved to help people. He would have given you the shirt off of his back and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Jean Rainey Litchford; a sister, Linda Dickens; and his stepfather, Lowell Bond.
Dale is survived by his mother, Sarah Bond of Pleasant View, Tennessee; two brothers, Eugene Litchford and Patterson Bond, both of Pleasant View; sisters, Anna Turner and husband Gerald of Murray, twin sister, Carla Gail Tomlin and husband Jerry of Pleasant View and Pam Barnett of Pleasant View.
A graveside service is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Hicks Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Pallbearers include Gerald Turner, Derrick Christopher, Patterson Bond, Jerry Tomlin, Richard Knox and Brandon Bond. Visitation is from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Janace J Sims
Janace J Sims passed from this worldly sphere Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Van B. and Zara Darnell Sims.
She attended Lynn Grove School from 1949 to 1960. She was a member of the last graduating class before county schools were consolidated. She attended Draughns Business School in Paducah from 1960-1961. In 1961 her working career began at Hafford James Bumper & Grill Shop, then to Kent Miller’s Seed & Grain, then to Rudy’s Restaurant. In 1969 she moved to the Chicago, Illinois area. In February 1977 she settled into 32 1/2 years of service at Bakery, Cracker, Pie, & Yeast Wagons Drivers Welfare & Pension Fund in Chicago. In August 2009 she retired and moved back to Murray. After retirement, she enjoyed her time with family, friends, her association with United Daughters of Confederacy, and the Calloway County Genealogy Club. She was proud to have served as officer in both organizations. She was a member of WOW Lodge #592, and worshiped at West Murray Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jackson Ewing and Josephine (Turner) Sims; maternal grandparents, Almontie Alfonse and Notie Pearl (Douglas) Darnell; parents Van B and Zara Almontie (Darnell) Sims; brothers Jack Cole Sims, William Lynn Sims and Joe R Sims; nephews, Gary William and Cindy (Goodsell) Sims and Dale Edward Sims; sisters-in-law, Faye (Harvey) Sims, (Jack), Kathryn (Dunaway) Sims, (William), Wilma Jo (Futrell) Sims (Joe); sister-in-heart Ola Mae (Roberts) Dycus, and Linda Fennell.
Janace is survived by nephews, Richard Sims (Jewelyn) of Sanibel Island, Florida, Rusty Sims (Lesa) of Murray; nieces Karen Lynn (Kenny) Johnson of Tompkinsville, Billene (Steve) Courtney of Reidland; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with John McKee officiating. Visitation will be from 10a.m. until noon Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Roger Dale Wilson
Roger Dale Wilson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Jenny Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
He was born June 29, 1950, in Murray, to Boyce Wilson and Beauton Brandon Wilson.
He worked as a farmer, was a member of the Salem Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Happy Bynum.
Mr. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Renae Rohrs of Murray; two sons, Brian Wilson of Franklin and Thomas Wilson and wife Whitley of Benton; one sister, Sandra Bynum of Murray; ad five grandchildren, Dalton Rohrs of Murray, Jack Wilson, Luke Wilson, Anni Wilson and Emmi Wilson, all of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Lynn ‘Frankie’ Lee
Lynn “Frankie” Lee, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
William Morris
William N. Morris, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
