Dr. James Duane Bolin
Dr. James Duane Bolin, a beloved husband, father, and professor of history, died at home in Murray, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Dr. Bolin was born Dec. 12, 1955, in Clinton, Kentucky, to James Wesley Bolin and Cammie Louise (Mann) Bolin.
He grew up in Webster County as the son of a pharmacist and Baptist preacher. He was an excellent basketball player at Webster County High School and later for Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. His time on the court was honored in 2021 with his induction into the Webster County High School Athletics Hall of Fame.
Dr. Bolin attended Belmont University for his undergraduate degree and received his PhD in history from the University of Kentucky, specializing in Kentucky and Gilded Age History.
Dr. Bolin served on multiple boards and commissions throughout his professional career, including years of service with Kentucky Humanities, the Kentucky Oral History Commission, and the University Press of Kentucky. He was a member of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2016, and served in all roles as a passionate advocate for the history and culture of his home state.
He taught thousands of students the value of history and, more importantly, shared his deep kindness and compassion with those same students, family, friends and strangers. He began his teaching career in secondary schools and later served as a professor at Madisonville Community College, Williams Baptist University, and Murray State University. Dr. Bolin shared his humor and passion for history, music, and poetry in every class.
Dr. Bolin was a published author and columnist, writing stories about his life, faith, and the history of Kentucky in newspapers throughout the region and in multiple published books. He was a member of both St. John’s Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church of Murray and led several Sunday school classes and Bible studies throughout his life.
He shared his kind, soft spoken words with those he met, encouraging many to love others unconditionally and follow their own passions. He was deeply dedicated to his family, which shone throughout his “Home and Away” columns and conversations with friends.
Dr. Bolin is survived by his wife Evelyn (Seaton) Bolin of Murray; son Wesley Bolin and wife Whitney Bolin of Murray; daughter Cammie Jo Bolin and husband Matthew Baker of Albany, New York; his brother Stephen Bolin and Sharon Bolin of Arcadia, Florida; sister-in-law Rebecca Wilson and husband Lynn; sister-in-law Marilyn Thompson and husband Ken; sister-in-law June Fortner and husband Tim; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Bolin and mother, Cammie Louise (Mann) Bolin.
A service honoring Dr. Bolin’s life will be held at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
To continue Dr. Bolin’s legacy of education, the Bolin family has established the Bolin Family Fund with the Murray Independent School District Foundation for Excellence, MISD Foundation for Excellence, P.O. Box 1417, Murray, KY 42071, and asks for donations in lieu of flowers for a college scholarship for future educators and historians from Murray High School.
Hafford Adams Jr.
Mr. Hafford Adams Jr. (Hank) died peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Murray, KY, February 27, 1937, to the late Hafford Adams Sr. and Laverne Hale Adams.
Hafford was a 1955 graduate of Murray Training School and a 1965 graduate of Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was a United States Army veteran having served from 1959 through 1962. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue as an Assessment Supervisor and was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, treasurer, and chairman of the building committee. He also received the designation of Kentucky Colonel.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Joanna Miller Adams, whom he married in 1963; two sons, Scott (Gaye) Adams and Andy (Tammy) Adams, all of Murray, KY; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Hunter) Garrison, Courtney, Christian, Caroline, Scotty (Megan), Clay Adams and Ally (Carter) Goff; five great grandchildren, Maebry Garrison, Merrit Garrison, Madden Garrison, and Remi Adams, and Hayes Adams; two sisters in law, Marie Adams of Northville, MI and Jackie (Gary) Gamlin of Eads TN; and one brother-in-law, Mark (Tracy) Miller of Sevierville, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ginger LeAnn Adams; one sister, Leta Rutland; and one brother, Isaac Adams.
At Mr. Adams request, his family welcomes visitors to stop by and share a memory or condolences from 4 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Welcome Center at Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ginger Adams Memorial Scholarship Fund at Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. The scholarship office can be reached at (270) 809-3225.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Hafford Adams, Jr., by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
John Theodore Bowden III
John Theodore Bowden III, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
John Theodore Bowden III, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.