Eileen Frett
Eileen Frett, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Born Jan. 8, 1940, in Woodstock, Illinois, she was the daughter of George Frett and Alvina (Engles) Frett.
She was a retired bus monitor for the Calloway County Board of Education and was currently employed at Angels Attic Thrift Shop. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Richard George Frett; and sisters-in-law, Michaelene Catherine (Groner) Frett.
Eileen is survived by her brother, William Frett of Murray; special friend and caregiver, Darlene Johnson of Puryear, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” Frett of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Stacy (Ferlin) Pomfrett of Goodletsville, Tennessee, Richard (late Patricia) Frett of Cary, Illinois, Sheila Frett of Winfield, Illinois, Melissa (Robert) Forschler of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Christopher (Mary Sue) Frett of Argyle, Texas.
A memorial mass will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Fr. Santhosh Thomas officiating. A private family inurnment be at Murray Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Gene Paul King
Gene Paul King, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 19, 1941, in New Concord, Kentucky, to George Ora King and Alma Odelle Steele King.
He attended both New Concord School and the Murray Independent School. He worked at Tappan until its closure and
retired from Steele and Allbritten Plumbing and Electrical. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and the Ray
Murdock and Dan Davis Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Parker.
Mr. King is survived by his wife, Helen Barnett King, whom he married June 8, 1961, in Shawnee Town, Illinois; one
daughter, Valerie King Neale and husband Randy of Almo; one son, Brad King and wife Denese of Murray; one grandchild,
Wesley King Neale and wife Chelsea of Almo; one great-grandchild, Easton Joe Neale of Almo; and several nieces.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with John Dale and Garry Evans
officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Glendale Road
Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959,
the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Glendale Road
Church of Christ Flag Replacement Fund, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
