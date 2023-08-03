Vester Lee Windsor
Vester Lee Windsor, a kind, loving, and thoughtful man, better known as “Pa,” departed from this earth Thursday, July 31, 2023, in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Where exactly Pa departed to is anyone’s guess, but the destination is no doubt packed with fast cars, beautiful women, flashy jewelry, and an endless supply of full flavor cigarettes. He was born Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1938, in Lynnville, Kentucky. It is doubtful Pa’s life will be enshrined with plaques, statutes or formal memorials, but those of us that knew Pa will never forget him. Vester’s life was a testament to the values of love, kindness, and thoughtfulness that he held dear.
The adage “broke the mold” is a common party line used in eulogies, however, such a line when referring to Pa does not do his life justice. Pa never lived life on life’s terms. Instead, he lived (and died) on his own terms, at all times, regardless of the benefits or consequences, regardless of the cost, regardless of who loved him, left him or died. He was a man that kept his own council and lived by his own code. In many ways, he was a marvel of modern science as he lived many years beyond medical expectation (probably on pure spite and defiance).
Vester’s passing is a great loss, but his life was a gift to all who knew him. His kindness, love, and thoughtfulness will forever be remembered. His memory will be a guiding light for his family and friends. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
The stories of Pa’s life were hilarious, action-packed, tragic (at times), but most of all legendary. Those that knew him need no explanation of these stories, as we no doubt grin and silently shake our heads in reflection. If a book were written on Pa’s life, those who did not know him would swear it was fiction. (Disclaimer: If anyone attempts to author a biography, the most prudent approach would be to change names, dates, and locations.)
Some might say he was a hard man to love. Others might say he was a hard man to show love. Maybe the truth is that he was simply a hard man that loved in his own way and on his own terms. Pa was true to himself through it all, which garners a certain admiration. Vester’s life was filled with love and joy, and he shared this with everyone he met. He was a man of great integrity and kindness, his memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Here’s to you, Pa. We will never forget you. In our mind’s eye, you are somewhere sunny and warm, dressed in all black and adorned with gold necklaces and rings, behind the wheel of a shiny, convertible Corvette, beautiful woman in the passenger seat, and cigarette in hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Sylvester “Bus” Windsor; his mother, Neva Laverne Taylor Windsor; four children, Steven, Vicky, Mark and Shane; granddaughter, Marisha Nelson; and one brother, Jerry Windsor.
Vester Lee Windsor will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his family. His life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and thoughtfulness, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him. His family and friends will forever cherish the time they spent with him, and his memory will live on in their hearts. Vester is survived by his son, Chris Newton (Tasha); his daughter, Kara Rasmussen; one sister, Jean Coulter; 10 grandchildren, Kelly (Bo), Brittany (Jason), Holly (Leontay), Courtney, Jimmy Shane, Tommy, Liam, Taylor, Taylor and Tanner; and 14 great-grandchildren, Andi, Avery, Malachi, Anakin, Lydia, Finn, Damian, Austin, Jessie, Addilyn Fay, River Lynn, Kade, Karsen and Kam.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kenneth Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the charity of your choice in memory of Vester’s life.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Ruben Mauzy
Mr. James Ruben Mauzy, 76, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Ruben was born on June 24, 1947 in Model, TN to the late George and Minnie Newton Mauzy. He worked for Ryan Milk for over 30 years and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church. Mr. Mauzy served in the United States Marines.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two children, Tommy Mauzy and Amy Mauzy in addition to several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Holly Faye Mauzy of Murray; a son, James Ruben Mauzy, Jr. of Murray; a daughter, Stacy Queen of Mayfield and three grandchildren, Jessica, Megan and Zach.
There will be a graveside service at Temple Hill Cemetery, starting at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Ruben Mauzy by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Betty Jane Outland McKinney
Betty Jane Outland McKinney, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, to Nathan Oval Outland and Lois Tucker Outland.
She retired after 29 years as a sales representative with Murray Cablevision /Time Warner. She was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death two brothers, Charles C. Outland and James H. Outland; one sister, Imogene Outland Stevens; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Outland, Anna Lou Outland and Linda McKinney Jones; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Thornton, Bobby (Squeaky) McKinney and Bill Stevens.
Ms. McKinney is survived by one daughter, Tina McKinney Gryder of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Tim McKinney and wife Kim of Murray; one sister, Patricia Thornton of South Haven, Mississippi; one brother, Bill Outland and wife Gwen of Murray; grandchildren, Hailee Gryder of Nashville, Neille Gryder of Nashville, Brooklyn McKinney Hjerpe and husband Stephen of Russellville, Tennessee, Laken Mitchell Greer and husband Tyler of Paducah, and Logan Mitchell of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Creed Schroyer, Logan Lockhart and Waylon Hjerpe; and a special cousin, Shirley Burkeen and husband, Jackie.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St. #A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
To honor the wishes of Ms. McKinney, there will be no public visitation or service.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Bill’ Jackson
William “Bill” Jackson, 83, of Grove Center, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Truman Leo and Nemo Norsworthy Jackson.
He was a member of Grangertown Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he served as Sunday school teacher, trustee and treasurer. He worked in banking and lending departments for more than 60 years including United Community Bank.
He was born in Calloway County at his home place in 1940, later moving to Union County in 1967 and to his current residence in Grove Center. He was a 1962 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree. He enjoyed restoring cars and time at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jewell Lorretta Reid Jackson in 2022.
Mr. Jackson is survived by a sister, Kathy Jackson Garrison and husband Wayne of Murray.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis with Carl Nelson and Jeff Paris officiating. Visitation was from noon until the service time Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grangertown Baptist Church WMU, P.O. Box 204, Sturgis, KY 42459.
Whitsell Funeral Home, Sturgis, was in charge of arrangements.