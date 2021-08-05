Col. Darrel A. McFerron
Col. Darrel A. McFerron, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather and child of God, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home.
Col. McFerron was 80 years of age and lived in New Concord, Kentucky. Col. McFerron was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Karin L. McFerron; his parents, Clarence B. and Esther E. McFerron; and one twin sister, Carol A. Duffy. He is survived by a son, John R. McFerron and wife Trudi; a daughter, Molly Parker and husband Keith; and five grandchildren, Emily, Jacob and Nicholas McFerron and Samuel and Grace Parker.
Col. McFerron was raised in Southwest Missouri and attended Missouri State University where he played football and served as the co-captain of the 1961 team. Concurrent with his graduation in 1962, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Regular Army. His military career spanned 30 years of active duty. This included a wide assortment of duties and responsibilities at various levels ranging from Platoon Airborne Leader to Brigade Level Command. Most proudly he served as a Battalion Commander in America’s elite 82nd Airborne Division. His foreign tours included a tour in Korea, Vietnam and three tours in West Germany. He also served twice at Murray State University initially as Assistant Professor of Military Science from 1976 – 1979 and then as Professor of Military Science from 1982 to 1984. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal with V Device plus numerous campaign and service medals. He was also a recipient of the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge. Col. McFerron was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. During his final tour in Germany, he served as a Deputy Community Commander for a major command and was responsible for quality of life programs for soldiers and their families and fostering relationships with citizens of our hosting nation. Upon his retirement in 1992, he was recognized by the German Parliament for his leadership in promoting German/American relations with the presentation of the prestigious Das Grosse Verdienstkreuz (service to the people). It was presented to Col. McFerron by the German Ambassador to the United States in Washington DC in October 1992. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 73.
Like most veterans, he served his community after retiring. He was a long time member of the Murray Lions Club, serving as the president (2001-2002) and has been recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow. He served on various civic organizations as an active board member having chaired various committees. He served 10 years on the Murray Calloway Transit Board, eight years on the Murray Main Street Board, six years on the United Way Board, three years on the Purchase area District Council on Aging and two years on the Way of Wellness Board. Col. McFerron was honored by the Murray Rotary Club with their Humanitarian Service Award for “Service Above Self” for 2013-14. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murray having served as a Trustee and a member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee Chairman. For the church’s major renovation during 2002-04, he served as the Chairman of the Building Oversight Committee.
Col. McFerron and his wife traveled extensively visiting many faraway places with other retired military friends. They often traveled to visit friends in Germany and New Zealand. Col. McFerron’s passion was growing flowers, especially Zinnias, which he enjoyed sharing with fellow church members and neighbors. He also enjoyed piddling on his small cattle farm and in 2016 was recognized as a Master Conservationist for Calloway County.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Keith Inman and Bro. Boyd Smith officiating. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Murray Lions Club Members and Bill Adams Sunday School Class Members will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth Street, Murray, KY 42071 or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eva Lois Hill
Eva Lois Hill, 85, of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Almo Heights, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gideon Hill and Mary Ann Nanney Hill.
She enjoyed spending time fishing, playing guitar and listening to country music. She was a big St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UK basketball fan. She was a member of Heartland Church, formerly Bible Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Waldrup; an infant son; a son-in-law, Russell O’Malley; her parents; three sisters, Lucille Peeler, Lottie Mae Duncan and Jewell Ross; and four brothers, Lilburn Hill, Milburn Hill, Arvin Hill and L.W. Hill.
Eva Lois is survived by her two daughters, Debra O’Malley and Lisa Hill; her son, Ronnie Dill, all of Paducah; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her niece, Suzanne Craig-Tian speaking and Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill in Almo. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Amanda ‘Amy’ Doran Sinclair
Amanda “Amy” Doran Sinclair died April 8, 2021, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born Sept. 8, 1971, in Madisonville, Kentucky. She came to live in Murray, Kentucky in 1974 when she was adopted by Joe and Kaye Doran.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Doran; her birth mother, Donna Cummings; and half-brother, Darryl Cummings, who lived in San Antonio, Texas.
Amy is survived by her mother, Kaye Doran of Murray; her grandmother, Virginia Hale of Murray; a son Ryan and his father, Terry Sinclair; a daughter Kayla and her father, Ian Thompson; grandson, Demaris Thompson, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Jonathan Doran of Cordova, Tennessee; and one aunt, Susan Blackford and husband Wayne of Murray.
A memorial service was held earlier this year in Cincinnati. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Puryear City Cemetery, for family and close friends. Gary Vacca will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Help Ministry by calling the church office.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Dale Enoch
Charles Dale Enoch, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 24, 1958, in Paris, Tennessee, at the Henry County Hospital to Rex and Margarette Enoch.
He had been a truck driver since he graduated from high school. The last company he worked for was Milan Express out of Milan, Tennessee, having spent 21 years with this company. He attended Green Plains Church of Christ where he was a song leader. He loved riding the highways and interstates of America, seeing the sights of our beautiful country. When his youngest brother, Larry, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, he along with brother, Steve, drove Larry in an RV to several of his bucket list destinations. He had a giving heart and an unconditional love for his family.
He was preceded in death by parents.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty Enoch of Hazel; brothers, Steve Enoch of Hazel and Larry Enoch and wife Teresa of Murray; and seven nieces and nephews who lovingly deemed him "Uncle Turtles;" and four great-nieces of which Zoe called him "Pappy Charles."
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with John Sales officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David Denham
David Denham, 56, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
He was born Jan. 31, 1965, in Providence, Kentucky, to Dr. Herbert Denham and Shirley Brannon Denham.
He was a 1983 graduate of Murray High School and later attended Murray State University. He was a marketing and business owner in the Dallas- Fort Worth Texas area and served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Mr. Denham is survived by two daughters, Sarah Denham Bogard and husband Kenny and Kaitlyn Denham Speed and husband Justin, all of Murray; two brothers, Mark Denham and wife Leslie of Franklin, Tennessee, and John Denham and wife Lori of Murray; two grandchildren, Harrison Bogard and Maria Speed; maternal aunt, Marlene Wallace of Lone Oak; maternal uncle, Robert Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bettye Kell
Bettye Kell, 78, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mayfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, Downtown Murray, is in charge of the arrangements.