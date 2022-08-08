Euva Carraway
Euva Carraway, 88, of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Murray, to James M. Parker and Ruth Cathey Parker. The family moved to Highland Park Michigan in 1943, then back to Murray in 1949 where she graduated from Murray High School in 1950. After graduation she married Noby Carraway Aug. 5, 1950, in Murray. In 1955 they bought a farm in the Penny Community of Calloway County and together with their son Steve and later their daughter-in-law, Freda, they worked together until Noby passed away and later Euva retired. She was an active partner in the business. During that time, she also worked a few years at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital as a unit secretary and later as admitting supervisor.
Euva loved “critters” of all kinds. If a stray was hungry, needed a home or other special needs, she provided that for them. During the winter month with snow on the ground, the birds would be provided with food and water in her back yard. She loved being outside. She especially enjoyed mowing, landscaping, tending to flowers and gardening. She was a longtime Alabama football fan and later, Clemson football, and for many years, U.K. Bbsketball. She enjoyed Southern Gospel Music and the 1950-60 era of country music. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Noby Carraway; a grandson, Craig Stephen Carraway; grandparents Luther and Minnie Parker and George and Gertie Cathey; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leo and Hollis Carraway; and brothers-in-law, Joe Carraway, Ralph Carraway and Harold Jones.
Mrs. Carraway is survived by her daughter, Amy M. Carraway; a son, Steve and wife Freda; granddaughter, Amanda Beth Phillips and husband Jay; great grandchildren, Jaelyn Phillips, Preston Payne Carraway and Hannah Grace Carraway; sisters-in-law, Linda Faye Jones of Carrollton, Texas, Carolyn Carraway and Sue Carraway; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends that were like family.
The things that she quoted often were “Nothing’s simple” and “Everybody is dealing with something”.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Steven Hunter and Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Carolyn Murdock Bowen
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She also attended the Williams Chapel Church of Christ, Lone Oak Church of Christ and Hilldale Church of Christ.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband, Tony Bowen of Murray; two daughters, Melissa Johnson and husband Tim of Murray and Amanda Goodwin and husband Mike of Murray; two step-daughters, Kristi Bowen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Bowen of Auburn, Illinois; one son, Michael Manning and wife Gidget of Murray; one step-son, Anthony Bowen II of Auburn, Illinois; two brothers, Nelson Murdock and wife Audrey of Pensacola, Florida, and Ray Murdock and wife Debbie of Murray; 11 grandchildren, Reghan Peeler, Ryan Johnson, Sammy Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Marcus Manning and wife Ashley, Nicholas Manning and wife Alexis, Makana Gifford, Aiden Goodwin, Anthony Bowen III and Victoria Bowen; six great-grandchildren, Karlee Peeler, Noah Carrigan, Grayson Johnson, Miles Manning, Jaxson Bowen and Tristan Bowen.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Laura A. Thorn
Laura A. Thorn, 81, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.