Carolyn Sue Bogard
Carolyn Sue Bogard, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Barron County, Kentucky, to Joseph Matt Gibbons and Margaret (Lowe) Gibbons, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired beautician and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Mrs. Bogard is survived by her husband, James Paul Bogard of Mayfield; two daughters, Robyn Looper of Metropolis, Illinois, and Lisa Cox of Murray; one brother, Darryl Gibbons of Lafayette, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Samantha Bowland and husband Aaron, Lyndsey Looper, Joe Ben Hendrick, Margaret Hendrick, Matt Hendrick, Gabe Clark and Quentin Cox; and four great-grandchildren, Caroline Bowland, Harper Bowland, Hannah Hendrick and Faith Hendrick.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Cope officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation-Tennessee & Kentucky Chapter, Att. Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Kimberly Ann Clemons Johnson
Ms. Kimberly Ann Clemons Johnson, 57, of New Concord, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Kimberly was born on March 18, 1966 in Evansville, IN to James and Peggy Norman Clemons.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Clemons.
Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Mr. James Clemons of New Concord; two daughters, Amanda Farley of MO, Shelly Johnson of Benton; two brothers, Johnny Clemons and Jerry Lee Clemons both of New Concord and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced prior.
Dean Baker
Dean Baker, 71, of Farmington, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.