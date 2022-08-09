Carolyn Murdock Bowen
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired finance manager in the automotive industry, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She also attended the Williams Chapel Church of Christ, Lone Oak Church of Christ and Hilldale Church of Christ.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband, Tony Bowen of Murray; two daughters, Melissa Johnson and husband Tim of Murray and Amanda Goodwin and husband Mike of Murray; two step-daughters, Kristi Bowen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Bowen of Auburn, Illinois; one son, Michael Manning and wife Gidget of Murray; one step-son, Anthony Bowen II of Auburn, Illinois; two brothers, Nelson Murdock and wife Audrey of Pensacola, Florida, and Ray Murdock and wife Debbie of Murray; 11 grandchildren, Reghan Peeler, Ryan Johnson, Sammy Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Marcus Manning and wife Ashley, Nicholas Manning and wife Alexis, Makana Gifford, Aiden Goodwin, Anthony Bowen III and Victoria Bowen; six great-grandchildren, Karlee Peeler, Noah Carrigan, Grayson Johnson, Miles Manning, Jaxson Bowen and Tristan Bowen.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Ann Thorn
Mrs. Laura Ann Thorn, age 81, of Dexter, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence.
Laura was born on June 12, 1941, to the late Grover Frank Oliver and Maddie Maydell Luten Ferguson. She was a homemaker and she loved kids, puppies, and kittens. Laura enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains. She was a member of Dexter Baptist Church. Laura was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband of 62 years, Mr. Richard Thorn of Dexter, KY; one daughter, Janice Turner of Hardin, KY; four sons, Timmy Ray Thorn of Dexter, KY, Richard Dale Thorn, Jr., of Dexter, KY, David Lynn Thorn of Benton, KY, and Jimmy (Lizabeth)Thorn of Dexter; one sister, Sara Geneva Borress of Martin, TN; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Harold Dean Oliver and Frank Oliver; and one great grandchild.
The funeral service for Mrs. Laura Thorn is set for 12 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray, with Carl Butler officiating.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm – 8 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and will continue on Wednesday, August 10 from 8 am until the funeral hour, at Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Laura Thorn by visiting http://www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
R.C. Olive
R.C. Olive, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James Dewey Scalf
James Dewey Scalf, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Brenda Trimble
Brenda Trimble, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.