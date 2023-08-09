Amos Malcolm ‘Moe’ McCarty Jr.
Amos Malcolm “Moe” McCarty Jr, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 28, 1946, in Murray, to Amos McCarty Sr. and Eulala Lassiter McCarty.
He was a Vietnam-era Army veteran. He was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, where he was assigned as a radio operator in the headquarters company 1st battalion of the 24th infantry division and promoted to Army Specialist E5. Amos worked at Tappan until 1976 when he entered the real estate profession. He received his broker license for real estate in 1978. He also began a new career as a firefighter for the City of Murray in 1976 and continued until his retirement in 1994. He was a past member of the Policies and Fire Pensions Board. As a people person, he always went the extra mile to help friends, clients, and neighbors by providing the best possible service to the community in which he loved. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the Adult II Sunday school class. He served on the Senior Citizens Board for 20 years, served on the Calloway County Fire Board, was a member and past president of the American Legion Post #73 and was a 50-year member and 31st degree of Murray Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Woodmen of the World Lodge 592, and served on the Murray Housing Advisory Counsel, as well as the Murray City Council. He was also a past member of the Board of Directors of the Panorama Shores Water Association, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
“Moe” was a true family man who would never turn down the opportunity to buy a meal for his children or grandchildren, as long as it meant he was spending time with his family. He also had a love for Kentucky Lake, especially the Blood River area where he lived for several years of his life. Amos loved camping, boating, horseback riding, and any type of family gathering. He was a great husband, a loving father, and an amazing Pawpaw to his three grandchildren, and he will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Gregory Amos McCarty; three brothers, Jerry Ted McCarty, John Wesley McCarty and Larry Gene McCarty.
Amos is survived by his wife, Judy Crouse McCarty of Murray; whom he married Sept. 3, 1965, in Murray; two daughters, Robyn McCarty of Murray and Amy Smith and husband Chris of Murray; and three grandchildren, Cody Smith, Libby Smith and Layla Gibson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Harris and Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Sue Bogard
Carolyn Sue Bogard, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Barron County, Kentucky, to Joseph Matt Gibbons and Margaret (Lowe) Gibbons, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired beautician and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Mrs. Bogard is survived by her husband James Paul Bogard of Mayfield; two daughters, Robyn Looper of Metropolis, Illinois, and Lisa Cox and husband Billy of Murray; one stepson, Dale Bogard and wife Rhonda of Murray; one brother, Darryl Gibbons of Lafayette, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Samantha Bowland and husband Aaron, Lyndsey Looper, Joe Ben Hendrick, Margaret Hendrick, Matt Hendrick, Gabe Clark and Quentin Cox; two step-grandchildren, Tonya Morton and husband Justin and Jeff Bogard; four great-grandchildren, Caroline Bowland, Harper Bowland, Hannah Hendrick and Faith Hendrick; and three step-great-grandchildren, Houston Billington, Hayden Morton and Holden Morton.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glenn Cope officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation - Tennessee & Kentucky Chapter, Att. Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.