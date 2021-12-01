Hattie Arnold
Hattie Arnold, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1946, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Robert Harris and Ollie Mae Bragg Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Arnold.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her children, Keniesha Arnold, Harold Arnold II, Torrey Arnold and Shane Arnold; sisters, Willie Thompson and Allona Young; and her brother, Claude Harris.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with burial to follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Geneva B. Lee
Geneva B. Lee, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 24, 1925, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Samuel Charles Tucker and Clara Wyatt Tucker Hutchens.
She was a homemaker and retired from Fisher Price in Murray. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elvie Thomas Lee, who died in 1990; stepfather, Robert Porter Hutchens; her daughter, Wynnona Lee McClure; a son-in-law, Herbert “Hub” McClure; two sisters, Orpha Keel and Nadine Beane; one brother, Artell Tucker; one stepbrother, Halford Hutchens; two brothers-in-law, Keys Keel and Halford Beane; and one sister-in-law, Eva Tucker.
Mrs. Lee is survived by one son, Terry Lee and wife Barbara of Murray; two grandchildren, Teresa Gore and husband Shawn of Almo and Stacey Lee and friend Zach Martin of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Lee Gore and Travis Gore, both of Almo.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Bedwell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be David Feagin, David Norsworthy, Shawn Gore, Lee Gore, Travis Gore and Zach Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Lubie Parrish, Elvin Parrish, Craig Banks, Larry Morris and Jerry Don Butler.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Alan Sharp
David Alan Sharp, 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 4:10 a.m. at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 15, 1993, in Murray.
He was a musician and producer.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronnie Sharp Sr.
David is survived by his father, Ronnie Sharp Jr.; his mother, Pamela Burton Taylor and husband Raymond; his fiancé, Dania Tomie; his grandparents, Kenny Burton and Melinda and Ricky Lowe; sisters, Tabatha Taylor Paschall, Madelynn Edmonson and Jacquelyn Taylor; brothers, Christopher Taylor, Nick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.