Dr. Farouk F. Umar
In honor and celebration of Dr. Farouk F. Umar’s life, his years of dedication to Murray State University and higher education, as well as his passion for his students, his family asks that anyone wishing to offer condolences may do so to the Dr. Farouk Umar Fund of Excellence, MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to MSU Foundation/Dr. Farouk Umar Fund for Excellence.
Jessie B. Young
Jessie B. Young, 84, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.
He was born May 13, 1936, in Viper, Kentucky, to Milford Young and Lizzie Addington Young.
He was a retired U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his retirement, he was a long-time employee of Swift Roofing. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and attended Gospel Mission Tabernacle Church in Golconda, Illinois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Maguire Young, who died June 17, 2018; one son, Christopher Young; six brothers, Vollie Young, Howard Young, Wicks Young, Jasper Young, Bill Young and Arsel Young; and four sisters, Armelda Turner, Suda Hammonds, Faye Reynolds and Lucy Stallard.
Mr. Young is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Green and husband Tim of Golconda and Beverly Harvey and husband Tommy of Rincon, Georgia; one son, Michael Young and wife Sherry of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Bertha Joseph of Viper and Gladys Abele of Fort Pierce, Florida; two brothers, Arthur Young of Beaver Dam and Arvil Young and wife Margie of London; nine grandchildren, Jessica Cheney of Greenville, South Carolina, Shannon Hunter and husband Derek of Kansas City, Missouri, Jesse Winchester of Murray, Jason Green of Murray, Emily Green of Eddyville, Savannah Young of Bluffton, South Carolina, Lucy Winchester of Starkville, Mississippi, Colin Young of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Titus Green of Golconda; and four great-grandchildren, Riley Cheney, Caden Cheney, Oliver Hunter and Rory Hunter.
A private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Burial with military honors will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gospel Mission Tabernacle Church, P.O. Box 815, Golconda, IL 62938.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene ‘Gene’ Wrye
Eugene “Gene” Wrye, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home
He was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He graduated from Highland Park High School and attended community college. He worked until his retirement in the automotive industry in and around the Detroit area. He and his wife Rhonda retired in 1992 to a house they built on Barkley Lake in Cadiz. He was an avid golfer in his retirement. He was a member of Sinking Springs Baptist Church, the Masonic Order in Dearborn, Michigan, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Gene was the only child of Macon and Ira Wrye of Murray, formerly of Highland Park, Michigan, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rhonda Barnett Wrye; a daughter, Sheila Pepper-Faja and husband Art Faja of Rochester Hills, Michigan; a son, Eddie Wrye and wife Susan of Murray; four grandchildren, David Pepper, Elisabeth Davison and husband Aaron, Jake Wrye and Madeline Wrye; and four great-grandchildren, Logan Davison, Quinn Davison, Nolan Pepper and Aubrey Pepper.
There will be no public visitation or service held. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Albritton Overby
Betty Albritton Overby, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was a retired hairdresser and a member of Westside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Albritton, and her mother, Louise Hawkins Albritton.
Mrs. Overby is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Key and Susan Overby, both of Murray; one sister, Patsy Albritton Estes of Owingsville; one granddaughter, Brandi Fister (Eric); and one great-granddaughter, Abbi Fister.
A private graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Highland Park Mausoleum in Mayfield. No visitation was scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of arrangements.
Eloise Lee
Eloise Lee, 85, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Benton, Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Winfred and Pearl Allison, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Murray High School and received her beautician’s license from Ezell’s Cosmetology School. She was an active member in the community and her church. She was a member of Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women. She was also a long-standing board member of the Marshall County Public Library System. Most importantly, she was the CEO, the boss of “the hill,” a nature and rose lover, and a grandmother/mother figure to more than just her blood. Her table always had an extra chair, her door was always open, and her heart was always eager to love.
“Someday I’ll wish upon a star, wake up where the clouds are far behind me - where trouble melts like lemon drops, high above the chimney tops, that’s where you’ll find me.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Darwin Buck Lee. They built and ran a successful business, Col. Lee’s Country Hams.
She is survived by her sister, Geneva Sue McCage (late Johnie McCage) and preceded in death by her brother, Harry Allison (Sue). She is also survived by three children, Debbie Wilkerson (late Bobby Wilkerson), Dianna Ealey (Jim Ealey) and Donna Kitchen (Larry Kitchen); six grandchildren, Dustin York, Dawn Blanchard, Crystal McCall, Jaime Ealey, Abigail Ealey and Caitlyn Ealey; and nine great-grandchildren, including her mini-me and sidekick, Emmitt.
A private service was held with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial was in Wadesboro Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; the United Methodist Women,Dexter- Hardin Methodist Church, P.O. Box 92, Hardin, KY 42048; or the Marshall County Public Library System, 1150 Birch St, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Ann Houseright
Nancy Ann Houseright, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 16, 1951, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Carl Jerome Houseright and Mary Laura Daniels Houseright, who preceded her in death.
She worked for Fisher-Price and retired from Pella. She received an associate of arts degree in business in 2003 from Murray State University, and was of Baptist faith.
Ms. Houseright is survived by her daughter, Laura Cambell and husband Jay of Spring Branch, Texas; a son, Peter “P.J.” Luciano and wife Julia of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister, Carla Rexroat of Murray; four grandchildren, Ryan Blankenship, Will Blakenship, Thomas Luciano and Mia Luciano; a niece, Lisa Rexroat Steele and husband Toby of Atlanta, Georgia; a nephew, Joe Rexroat and wife Shawn of Milton, Georgia; and one great-niece, Madeleine Rexroat.
Private family services will be held with Ricky Stewart officiating. Entombment will be in Murray Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Robert Towery
James Robert Towery, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert E. Towery and Myra Hanley Towery.
He was a retired millwright worker and farmer, and a member of West Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evon Breedlove Towery, and one sister, Carolyn Morris.
Mr. Towery is survived by two daughters, Vicky Crick and husband Jim of Murray and Janet Johnson and husband Steve of Medina, Tennessee; one brother, Richard Towery of Murray; four grandchildren, Andrea Tubbs and husband Bryan, Amanda McDaniel and husband Joshua, Rebecca Winters and husband Adam, and Jessica Stegall and husband Josh; five great-grandchildren, Rakeshia Riley and husband Daniel, Morgan Sivells and husband Cabot, Keenan Winters, Kyra Winters and Kendrick Winters; one stepgreat-grandchild, Hailey McDaniel; and four great-great-grandchildren, Annaliese Riley, James Daniel Riley, Jackson Riley and Emerson Sivells.
Private family services will be held with Randy Kuykendall officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to “Lottie Moon”, IMB 3806 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23230, online link, https://www.imb.org/give-now/, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret A. Cloys
Margaret A. Cloys, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Shirley Alexander
Shirley Alexander, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mill’s Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Howard Olsen
Howard Olsen, 77, of Almo, Kentucky, died at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Robert ‘Bob’ Nolan Bowden
A graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.