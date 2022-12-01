Linda Yearry
Linda Yearry, 72, of Hazel, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Yearry was born on January 4, 1950 in Bartow, Florida to the late Robert and Nancy Walker Burt. Linda was a member of Calvary Temple Church. She adored spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Donald Yearry, Sr.; a son, Jerry Don Yearry, Jr.; a sister, Carol Ann Lee; a granddaughter, Alexis Paige Yearry, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a daughter, Gail Thomas and husband, Kevil of Stewart, TN; sons, Joseph Yearry and wife, Abgail of Hazel, Robert Yearry and wife, Carrie of Hazel, Gary Yearry and wife, Angie of Dundee, FL; a step daughter, Sonya Schwallie; grandchildren, Gary Wayne Yearry, Barbie Jones, Eddie Lane Yearry, Dominic Lynn Thomas, Martha Marie Yearry, Victoria Danielle Young, Savannah Nicole Yearry, Kelsey Herndon, Jasmine Denise Yearry, Caitlyn Dominique Yearry, Joycelyn Calkins, Joseph Yearry, Jr., Lilian Yearry; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Kinsley, Brighton, Tripp, Eli, Jasper, Weston, Brayson, JohnLuke, Beau, Millie, William, Ella, Ke'Lani and Teddy.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Linda Yearry is set for 1 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Calvary Temple Church. A meal will be served to all family and friends immediately following the service.
Gary D. Lamb
Gary D. Lamb, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He worked most of his life at Fisher Price before retiring. He was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, US Lamb and Mildred (Hopkins) Lamb Dodd; his wife, Charlotte (Harmon) Lamb; and one son, Jay Lamb.
Mr. Lamb is survived by one son, Nathan Lamb of Murray; and two grandchildren, Jaden Lamb and Tatum Lamb, both of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jimmy Stom officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the local VFW Post #6291. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Nancy Carol Oldham Proctor
Mrs. Nancy Carol (Oldham) Proctor, born July 22, 1941 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania to Carl and Zelda Mary (Shaffer) Oldham, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, sun rising as she woke up in the arms of her loving Lord.
Her children loved her fierce protection, her ability to somehow never not be there when you needed her most, and, honestly, her heavenly rice. Her grandchildren loved how she’d follow a scolding with a box of oatmeal cream pies, how her door was always, always open, how she’d let you play with her hair for hours, and how she’d just come to visit with donuts and coffee. Her great grandchildren loved the stories she read, the naps she swaddled them into, and how she was love, peace, and safety personified.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Irving Edsel Proctor, Sr. whom she met while she was employed as a secretary at the US Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
She is survived by sons, Irving E. Proctor Jr. (Sonny, as he is known by all), Brett Proctor and wife Jill, Christopher Proctor and wife Barbara; daughter, Kellie Harlan and husband Mike, all of Murray and step-daughter Deborah Proctor Ashworth of West Virginia; three sisters, Connie Weaver, Bonnie Mount, and Debbie Border, all of Bedford County, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Lauren Burzynski and husband Josh, Bethany Calhoon and husband Nick, Kaylan Thompson and husband David, Tyler Proctor, Nick Proctor and wife Arin, Krystan Baumgartner and husband Nate, and Karlie Svebakken and husband Seth and great-grand children are Jon, Hank, and Sawyer Burzynski; Brooks, Ellis, Atticus, and Collins Calhoun; Lane Proctor; and Millie and Avett Thompson.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Nancy Proctor is set for 11 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Darrell Ramsey will officiate and burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Josh Burzynski, Nick Calhoun, David Thompson, Tyler Proctor, Nick Proctor, Seth Svebakken. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 PM - 7 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Samuel ‘Sammy’ Chadwick
The funeral service is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery.