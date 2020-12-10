Larry Cain
Larry Cain, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 17, 1944, in Murray, to James Edwin Cain and Mary Kathryne Farmer Cain.
He was the owner and operator of Advanced Security and Electronics, and an elder and member of North Pleasant Grove Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jimmy” Edwin Cain II.
Mr. Cain is survived by his wife, Julia Boyd Cain; whom he married April 3, 1965, in Murray; two sons, Brad Cain and wife Camme and Scott Cain and wife Wendy, all of Murray; one sister, Edwina Cain Schwier and husband Henry of Sea Girt, New Jersey; two brothers, Joe Farmer Orr and wife Winelle of South Haven, Mississippi, and Greg Cain and wife Vickie of Humboldt, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Landon Cain, Alexis Cain, Ethan Cain and Aubrey Cain.
A private family graveside service will be at North Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. there will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the North Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery Fund, 2014 College Farm Road, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann Cloys
Margaret Ann Cloys, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Murray, to Lawrence Dick and Virgie Hill Dick.
She retired from Murray State University where she was the office manager of the history department. She graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and spent a great deal of her time researching her family’s genealogy. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian B. Cloys; her daughter, Donna Elaine Cloys; four sisters, Bertha Dick, Betty Beard, Edna Jones and Mary Magidsohn; and three brothers, Elvis Lee Dick, Henry Dick and Raymond Dick.
Mrs. Cloys is survived by her son, Anthony B. Cloys of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, June Bass of Alabama and Katie West of Murray; two brothers, Virgil Dick and wife Susie and Donnie Dick and wife Kris, all of Murray; and four grandchildren, Lindsay Renee Cloys, Aiden B. Cloys, Ashton B. Cloys and Austin B. Cloys, all of Jacksonville.
A private family service will be held with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Wayne Farris
Terry Wayne Farris, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 1, 1944, in Murray, to Asher and Mildred Carrol Farris.
He retired from Saputo in Murray and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Francis Sumter.
Terry is survived by one daughter, Kristy Farris Cooper of Murray; one son, Kevin Wayne Farris of Houston,Texas; two grandchildren, Katelyn Brooke Robinson (Shickill Davis) and Bryce Dalton Robinson (Claire Schmitt); and two great-grandsons, Declan Matthew Davis and Cohen Jay Davis, all of Murray.
A private family service will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bessie Jane Dowden Allen
Bessie Jane Dowden Allen, 104, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital.
Born Sunday, March 19, 1916, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, she was the daughter of David Dowden Sr. and Martha Sedonia Alexander Dowden.
She was a mother, homemaker, and sales clerk for National Stores, Inc. and J.C. Penney in Paris. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris and previously a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She was the wife of the late William Ray "W.R." Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Ray “W.R.” Allen; a son, William David Allen Sr.; a daughter, Mildred J, McClain; a grandchild, William David Allen Jr.; brothers, Grant Dowden, Charlie Dowden, James Lynn Dowden, Milton C. Dowden and David Dowden Jr.; and a sister, Minnie Dowden Moseley.
Mrs. Allen is survived by one son, Jerry R. Allen and wife Diana of Florida, nine grandchildren including Melanie M. Nix, husband John of Murray and Brad Allen McClain of Nashville, Tennessee; 21 great-grandchildren, including Hannah Nix and Ben Nix, both of Murray, and Reed McClain and Riley McClain, both of Nashville; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the chapel of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home in Coushatta, Louisiana, with Marvin J. Leleux officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Hall Summit, Louisiana. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of local arrangements.
Dortha Marie Vaughn
Dortha Marie Vaughn, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.