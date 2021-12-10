Joanne Overby Cavitt
Joanne Overby Cavitt, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Luby Curtis Overby and Kathleen Snow Overby.
She was self-employed, making custom home furnishings, worked as the bookkeeper for Murray Lumber Company, and retired from Peoples Bank. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, the Homemakers’ Club, the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club and chorus, volunteered at the Angels Clinic, and sang at weddings and funerals with the Glendale Road Church Singers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Horace Overby, Francis Overby, Robert Overby and Curtis Overby and two sisters, Jeanette Cavitt and Camilla Tarry.
Mrs. Cavitt is survived by her husband, Perry Cavitt of Murray; two daughters, Diana Hale and husband Kent of Murray and Vicki Moffitt and husband Charles of Springfield, Tennessee; one son, Mickey Cavitt of Murray; five grandchildren, Kerry Hale and wife Cheri, Doug Burton and wife Lisa, Cassie Goode and husband Scott, Emily Williams and husband Mike, and Ceci Varnell and husband Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for The Soul, P.O. Box 1001 Murray, KY 42071, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Megan Cossey
Megan Cossey, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.