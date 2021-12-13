Dustin Alan Burton Sharp ‘Dabs’
Dustin Alan Burton Sharp “Dabs,” 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 15, 1993, in Murray.
He was a musician, vocalist, music producer, graphic designer, web designer and writer, and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Dustin is survived by his immediate family: his parents, Raymond and Pamela “PJ” Taylor; his fiance, Dania Tolmie; his siblings, Christopher Taylor, Tabatha Taylor Paschall and Jacquelyn Taylor; second degree siblings, Nathaniel Sharp, Nick Sharp and Madelynn Edmonson; his grandparents; one niece; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service is planned. For details, contact Raymond and Pamela Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be made online at www.yorkfuneralhome.com, or by purchasing items from Dustin’s website at dabsunofficial.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Anne Van Natter
Ruth Anne Van Natter, 78, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.